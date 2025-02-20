10 Designers Predict What We’ll Be Seeing More Of In 2025

Antiques

“Due to the global landscape I find clients are more inclined to be more creative by selecting and customizing antique pieces from local shops to suit their needs and aesthetic. For example, in my own dining room I sourced an antique drapery table and had it lowered to dining table height because I loved the patina and size. I paired this table with vintage pub chairs, finishing them in a glossy white paint and recovering them with a floral french linen. In this way the look I aimed for was achieved, and they’re both one-of-a-kind!” – Kimberly Jones, Kimberly Jones Lifestyle

Photographer: Tracey Ayton.