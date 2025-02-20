Decorating & Design
10 Designers Predict What We’ll Be Seeing More Of In 2025
Author: Talia Hart
Published on February 20, 2025
At the start of each year, we turn to
top designers for a glimpse into what decorating trends they think will influence us. This year, we’re hearing about bold pattern play, layered, storied interiors, and the return of rich, tactile wall finishes. Scroll down for the full list of what’s trending now, according to some of our favourite designers.
Metal Tones
“We think that burnished brass, gunmetal and antiqued pewter will continue to be a strong presence in 2025.” –
Ali Budd, Ali Budd Interiors, H&H’s 2024 Designer of the Year
Photographer: Courtesy of Ali Budd Interiors
Designer: Ali Budd
Textural Wall Finishes
“We’re seeing a resurgence of rich wall finishes like carved plaster, natural stone, and striking wallpapers that bring depth through colour, pattern, and the look of texture. These elements create a dramatic, layered effect that adds both character and soulfulness to a space.”
Brian Gluckstein, Gluckstein Design
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Brian Gluckstein
Plaster Walls
“Plaster walls remain a dominant design trend in 2025, offering a level of depth and character unmatched by plain painted drywall. Their rich texture and handcrafted appeal create a sophisticated, high-end aesthetic. Embracing the 2025 design ethos of “imperfect perfection,” plaster seamlessly blends minimalism with artisanal craftsmanship.” –
Montana Labelle, Montana Labelle Lifestyle
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Montana Labelle
Brown Wood
“It was no coincidence that Benjamin Moore’s Colour of the Year
Cinnamon Slate was a Mauvy Brown. Brown is big and will continue to be in 2025. Be prepared to see warm brown stains return in woodwork, think less white oak and more layered nutty tones in paneling, furniture and cabinets.” – Gillian Atkins, LRDS
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Audax
Jewel-Toned Rooms
“Richly toned rooms have been gaining popularity in interior design for their ability to create a cohesive, calming atmosphere. By using varying shades of a single colour, these spaces feel harmonious and visually unified. We love incorporating different textures and materials to add depth and interest.” –
Alana Firestone and Jordy Fagan, Collective Studio
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Collective Studio
Embracing Personality, Story and Warmth
“As we step into 2025, we’re seeing interior design continuing to shift toward deeply personal, storied spaces. Homes that feel collected rather than curated, layered rather than prescribed. One of the defining elements of this shift is the revival of antiques and heirloom pieces, bringing a sense of history, craftsmanship, and authenticity into contemporary spaces. Rich browns, deep burgundies, and soft oatmeals create a sense of depth and comfort, offering a more soulful alternative to neutral palettes of the past.” –
Kyla Bidgood, Bidgood
Photographer: Mary McNeill-Knowles
Designer: Kyla Bidgood
Playful Patterns That Go Beyond The Powder Room
“Wallpaper is breaking free from its traditional home in the powder room and making bold appearances in kitchens, dining rooms, and even entertaining spaces like this wine bar. A whimsical monkey motif brings a fun, unexpected twist to the navy cabinetry, turning a functional corner into a playful, conversation-worthy focal point.” –
Jack Creasy, Jack Creasy Design
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Jack Creasy
The Continuation Of Quiet Luxury
“We’re looking to see continued design trends that will lean toward organic creams and soft brown-greys, with natural elements like washed woods taking center stage. The mantra continues to be quiet luxury—luxury that is felt through texture rather than showcased through flashy visuals. Organic shapes and plant-based dyes will subtly nod to the natural world, while still maintaining a sense of quiet, luxurious simplicity. This approach emphasizes comfort, quality, and beauty, where every detail is carefully curated to offer a sensory experience that invites relaxation and calm.” –
Cory DeFrancisco, Muskoka Living
Photographer: Read McKendree
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco, Muskoka Living
Antiques
“Due to the global landscape I find clients are more inclined to be more creative by selecting and customizing antique pieces from local shops to suit their needs and aesthetic. For example, in my own dining room I sourced an antique drapery table and had it lowered to dining table height because I loved the patina and size. I paired this table with vintage pub chairs, finishing them in a glossy white paint and recovering them with a floral french linen. In this way the look I aimed for was achieved, and they’re both one-of-a-kind!” –
Kimberly Jones, Kimberly Jones Lifestyle
Photographer: Tracey Ayton.
Designer: Kimberly Jones
Richly Layered Spaces
“We are seeing a shift toward richly layered, textural spaces that feel both inviting and sophisticated. There’s a renewed appreciation for traditional elements, reimagined with a contemporary sensibility—think classic details like fringe and pleating, infused with a touch of the unexpected. This approach brings a sense of old-world charm while maintaining a fresh, modern appeal.” –
Aly Velji, Alykhan Velji Designs
Photographer: Michelle Johnson, MJay Photography
Designer: Aly Velji