15 Stylish Calendars To Ring In The New Year
Getting a new calendar is a tradition for many people each year. Digital calendars certainly come in handy on your phone and computer, but nothing beats having a pretty paper calendar for your desk or wall. Here we’ve compiled our favorite calendars for 2017, so you can start the new year on the right foot — or page, in this case.
We look forward to seeing what Toronto-based textile designer Avril Loreti comes up with for her calendar design each year. Always cheerful and printed on a tea towel, it makes a great hostess gift.
Constance and Clay designs and prints all of their paper goods in the U.K. These postcard-sized illustrations are inspired by natural remedies and can be cut out and framed once each month is over.
Constance and Clay also makes a gin cocktail calendar filled with colorful Art Deco-inspired illustrations.
Artifact Uprising lets you personalize your calendar by displaying 12 of your favorite photos on a clipboard made of reclaimed pine. Choose from three typefaces (Classic, Modern and Simple) to tailor the calendar to your own taste.
Foil stamped and pressed on thick, luxurious paper, this wall calendar by Artifact Uprising also caught our eye. “New Year — New Adventures” offers a positive mantra (printed teeny tiny on the left-hand side) for the year ahead.
For those who lean toward a more minimal aesthetic, this calendar from California’s Dozi studio will delight in black and white.
And for those who like a little color with their minimalist designs, Dozi makes calendars with bright, modern graphics, too.
Add some playful shapes and a punch of color to your wall with Poketo’s Mini 2017 Calendar.
Whether you like the classic pairing of black and white, or fancy a dose of blush pink, Sugar Paper’s calendars (printed by hand using antique machinery) will dress up your desk in no time.
Instead of turning the page each month, this calendar (made in Germany) numbers months from 1-12, giving you a whole year at a glance.
Filled with illustrations of native North American plants, like Lady Fern and Spineless Prickly Pear, Erin Vaughan’s botanical calendar doubles as artwork for your wall.
Perfect for busy households, this calendar is more like a monthly planner. Inside you’ll find a collection of gold reminder stickers with labels like “birthday” and “free”.
Part calendar part diary, the Desktop Perpetual Calendar encourages you to jot down a few words each day to remember your year. The calendar comes in a unique wooden box with tabs for every month, so you can easily look up what you did on any given day.
Bring a dose of tropical sunshine to your desk with this calendar from Brisbane, Australia’s Fox & Farrow design studio.
From Andromeda to Ursa Major, Rifle Paper Co.’s new Constellations calendar boasts 12 dreamy rose gold foil illustrations.
July 19, 2017 at 3:20 am, GregoryBoill said:
Custom [url=http://www.packagingbox.org/product/clear-box]cardboard necklace boxes[/url] wholesale, we can provide you
with pink necklace box wholesale, earrings necklace and ring
set boxes wholesale and so on.cardboard necklace boxes, most
of the material used is a thickness of 0.31-0.43 cardboard,
and most of them belong to small jewel box. This pink cardboard
necklace packaging, the use of the thickness of 0.38mm as the
main raw material, the use of 0.18mm single powder paper as a
bonded paper, the pattern background is yellow-based. Necklace
and earring set gift box advantage is that you can tie jewelry,
necklace and earrings to promote sales. We can provide you with
a variety of custom jewelry box wholesale, as well as free
packaging design services.
July 21, 2017 at 12:16 am, Alfredlaw said:
Gift box shape a lot, heart gift boxes which are very popular,
because the heart gift boxes use very much, such as can be
applied to candy box packaging or chocolate box packaging.
We can provide you with a variety of heart gift boxes,
including pink [url=http://www.packagingbox.org/product-category/plastic-packaging]heart gift boxes[/url], red heart gift boxes.
You can choose the size and height of the heart gift boxes
you want to customize, the different uses of heart-shaped
gift box its structure is not the same, need to be determined
according to the product. Customized heart gift boxes, we can
provide you with free proofing and design services.