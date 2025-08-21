Decorating & Design

These Rooms Prove White & Wood Are The Perfect Pair

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on August 21, 2025

When we think about colour combos that stand the test of time, black and white immediately comes to mind. But for those who prefer a less high-contrast look, there’s another pairing that’s equally timeless: white and wood. Neutral enough to complement any decorating style, this classic combo brings warmth and brightness to rooms. Below, see how designers are incorporating the elegant look into their spaces.

White oak cabinets instil an old world feel in this kitchen, which was based on a masterpiece by 17-century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Pairing the cabinets wood beams enhances the timeless appeal.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Architecture and desgin, Gianpiero Pugliese/interior design, Mariya Naumov

Applying a light wood to an awkward ceiling angle is a dynamic way to accent this bulkhead in this cottage boathouse in Port Carling, Ontario.

Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Architectural design Steve Jarrett/design Christopher Spraggett

An oiled finish highlights the wood grain of this floating oak vanity, adding a natural, organic note to soften the hard surfaces in a bathroom.

Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover

Alison Milne infused Scandi style this renovated farmhouse by creating a sleek envelope with new larch hardwood floors laid in herringbone pattern to delineate the space. Walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s classic Oxford White for a fresh backdrop. Timber beams from the original circa-1802 farmhouse were salvaged to lend authentic charm.

Photographer: Ryan Snelling
Designer: Alison Milne

Deputy editor Emma Reddington is a huge fan of MCM design, so in her West Coast home she paired white dining room walls with vintage chairs, and the result is authentic and striking.

Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters

A pale wood kitchen is a quiet counterpoint, with white walls to navy cabinets and heavily veined honed Calacatta Nero Borghini marble counters and backsplash.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Architecture, Nicholas Discenza/design Lyndsay Jacobs

Wood is a natural material to craft a spare “skeleton arc” that seems to float above the two stairs, which signals as a transition between the dining room from the living room.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Stan Makow/design Michaela Burns

Black is often the perfect complement for white and wood palettes, adding some gravitas to this clean look. In this Caledon, Ontario, country kitchen, dark driftwood-look cladding on the range hood and black hardware and cabinets ground the space.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Anthony Tanner

These chevron floors, sculptural chairs and clean-lined, blond wood dining table help give an art-gallery vibe to this dining room.

Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover

Wood shelving pops against the white brick in this Toronto Victorian home. The matching bookshelves and benches look cohesive.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Studio

Smooth planes of wood turn a functional appliance into a striking focal point and contrast the elaborate crown mouldings, for a modern look.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Studio

In Sarah Richardson’s Georgian Bay cottage, she uses a mix of natural elements, including a large trestle table and cane-back wood chairs, to conjure a beachy, resort feel which is amplified by the white walls.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson

The dining room in this coastal home combines massive woven pendants, a rustic wood table and chairs with seagrass seats. White walls form a natural envelope.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery

Floor-to-ceiling oak doors offer tons of storage in this hallway: the woodgrain is a soulful alternative to painted millwork. A burled wood bench with some serious curves is another functional piece that captures the beauty and individuality of wood. The existing herringbone floor was original to the home.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Clare Forndran and Danielle de Francesco

Neutral doesn’t need to equal boring: a pale palette is energized by organic shapes. In this California home, the wood chairs and stool chairs have playful, curved backs, while an arched niche is backed in Calacatta marble

Photographer: Petra Ford
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco

Even in a city home, exposed wood beams can provide a country vibe. In this home, the crisscrossed ceiling beams are intriguing, while a wood topped bench in window alcove is hard-wearing.

Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: East Design House

A fluted bar is a standout moment in this Muskoka cottage: the gently curved shape is emphasized by the texture. Scrubbed wood beams to boost the tactile appeal of this bar.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Brian Pharoah/design, Montana Burnett

Dark woods are such a standout in a white dining room. In this stately home, playful gingham seat cushions knock the stuffiness out of the dining room’s antique ladderback chairs and timeworn table.

Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Designer: Kimberly Jones

For a seamless look, the mid-tone wood floor is closely matched to the antique breakfast table’s substantial pedestal, for an intentionally pulled together look.

Photographer: Tracy Ayton
Designer: Kimberly Jones

Thick oak shelves lend visual interest to a white zellige bejmat tile backsplash, and offer some visual heft for display.

Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell

To show off the beauty of the custom-stained ash cabinets, the owners of this kitchen opted for seamless touch-latch doors or finger pulls.

Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Architecture Stuart Howard Architects/design, Stephanie Brown

Soaring white-oak clad ceilings add understated warmth to this vacation home.

Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell

A custom wood screen gives more presence to the bed in the principal bedroom of a holiday home, and shows off the beauty of this natural material.

Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell

In this bedroom, ample use of natural materials and white accents creates a tranquil environment.

Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell

Framing the millwork in subtle marble waterfall counters gives them even more presence.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Stan Makow/design Michaela Burns

This breakfast nook and pantry is curated with judicious hits of white and wood to unify the space, such as a wood stool, cutting boards and table.

Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Vania Pecchia

