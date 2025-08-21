Decorating & Design
These Rooms Prove White & Wood Are The Perfect Pair
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on August 21, 2025
When we think about
colour combos that stand the test of time, black and white immediately comes to mind. But for those who prefer a less high-contrast look, there’s another pairing that’s equally timeless: white and wood. Neutral enough to complement any decorating style, this classic combo brings warmth and brightness to rooms. Below, see how designers are incorporating the elegant look into their spaces.
White oak cabinets instil an old world feel in
this kitchen, which was based on a masterpiece by 17-century Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer. Pairing the cabinets wood beams enhances the timeless appeal.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Architecture and desgin, Gianpiero Pugliese/interior design, Mariya Naumov
Applying a light wood to an awkward ceiling angle is a dynamic way to accent this bulkhead in this
cottage boathouse in Port Carling, Ontario.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Architectural design Steve Jarrett/design Christopher Spraggett
An oiled finish highlights the wood grain of this floating oak vanity, adding a natural, organic note to soften the hard surfaces
in a bathroom.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover
Alison Milne infused Scandi style
this renovated farmhouse by creating a sleek envelope with new larch hardwood floors laid in herringbone pattern to delineate the space. Walls are painted in Benjamin Moore’s classic Oxford White for a fresh backdrop. Timber beams from the original circa-1802 farmhouse were salvaged to lend authentic charm.
Photographer: Ryan Snelling
Designer: Alison Milne
Deputy editor Emma Reddington is a huge fan of MCM design, so in her
West Coast home she paired white dining room walls with vintage chairs, and the result is authentic and striking.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: &Daughters
Wood is a natural material to craft a spare “skeleton arc” that seems to float above the two stairs, which signals as a transition between the dining room from the
living room.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Stan Makow/design Michaela Burns
Black is often the perfect complement for white and wood palettes, adding some gravitas to this clean look. In this Caledon, Ontario, country kitchen, dark driftwood-look cladding on the range hood and black hardware and cabinets ground the space.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Anthony Tanner
These chevron floors, sculptural chairs and clean-lined, blond wood dining table help give an art-gallery vibe to this
dining room.
Photographer: Jane Brokenshire
Designer: Susan Drover
Wood shelving pops against the white brick in this Toronto
Victorian home. The matching bookshelves and benches look cohesive.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Studio
In Sarah Richardson’s
Georgian Bay cottage, she uses a mix of natural elements, including a large trestle table and cane-back wood chairs, to conjure a beachy, resort feel which is amplified by the white walls.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Sarah Richardson
The dining room in this
coastal home combines massive woven pendants, a rustic wood table and chairs with seagrass seats. White walls form a natural envelope.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
Floor-to-ceiling oak doors offer tons of storage in this hallway: the woodgrain is a soulful alternative to painted millwork. A burled wood bench with some serious curves is another functional piece that captures the beauty and individuality of wood. The existing herringbone floor was original to the
home.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Clare Forndran and Danielle de Francesco
Neutral doesn’t need to equal boring: a pale palette is energized by organic shapes. In this California home, the wood chairs and stool chairs have playful, curved backs, while an arched niche is backed in Calacatta marble
Photographer: Petra Ford
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco
Even in a city home, exposed wood beams can provide a country vibe. In this home, the crisscrossed ceiling beams are intriguing, while a wood topped bench in window alcove is hard-wearing.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: East Design House
A fluted bar is a standout moment in this
Muskoka cottage: the gently curved shape is emphasized by the texture. Scrubbed wood beams to boost the tactile appeal of this bar.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Architecture, Brian Pharoah/design, Montana Burnett
Dark woods are such a standout in a white dining room. In this
stately home, playful gingham seat cushions knock the stuffiness out of the dining room’s antique ladderback chairs and timeworn table.
Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Designer: Kimberly Jones
For a seamless look, the mid-tone wood floor is closely matched to the antique breakfast table’s substantial pedestal, for an intentionally pulled together look.
Photographer: Tracy Ayton
Designer: Kimberly Jones
Thick oak shelves lend visual interest to a white zellige bejmat
tile backsplash, and offer some visual heft for display.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
To show off the beauty of the custom-stained ash cabinets, the owners of
this kitchen opted for seamless touch-latch doors or finger pulls.
Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Architecture Stuart Howard Architects/design, Stephanie Brown
Soaring white-oak clad ceilings add understated warmth to
this vacation home.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell
A custom wood screen gives more presence to the bed in the
principal bedroom of a holiday home, and shows off the beauty of this natural material.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell
In this bedroom, ample use of natural materials and white accents creates a
tranquil environment.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Architecture, Weiganag Marvick & Associates; design, Nam Dang-Mitchell
This
breakfast nook and pantry is curated with judicious hits of white and wood to unify the space, such as a wood stool, cutting boards and table.
Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Vania Pecchia
