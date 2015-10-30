6 Stylish Halloween Pet Costumes
If spooky Halloween decor isn’t your thing, consider dressing up your pet in a costume instead. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options from around the web.
Treat your pooch like a prince or princess with a royal velvet cape and crown set this Halloween.
Dress your feline friend in a uniform from Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, like this red and yellow Gryffindor set.
Give your friendly canine a fierce set of jaws with this playful blue and white shark outfit.
Channel your cat’s ferocious cousins with a furry lion headpiece.
This clever Beetlejuice costume comes complete with a black and white striped jacket and crazy grey wig.
This plush mouse saddle does double-duty as a Halloween costume and the perfect kitty toy, post-holiday.
