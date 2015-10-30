6 Stylish Halloween Pet Costumes

If spooky Halloween decor isn’t your thing, consider dressing up your pet in a costume instead. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options from around the web.

 

Treat your pooch like a prince or princess with a royal velvet cape and crown set this Halloween.

Products:
Royal dog crown and cape set, $123, Etsy

Dress your feline friend in a uniform from Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, like this red and yellow Gryffindor set.

Products:
Harry Potter costume, $43, Etsy

Give your friendly canine a fierce set of jaws with this playful blue and white shark outfit.

Products:
Shark pet costume, $20, Spirit Halloween

Channel your cat’s ferocious cousins with a furry lion headpiece.

Products:
Cat lion mane, $20, Etsy

This clever Beetlejuice costume comes complete with a black and white striped jacket and crazy grey wig.

Products:
Beetlejuice pet costume, $35, Spirit Halloween

This plush mouse saddle does double-duty as a Halloween costume and the perfect kitty toy, post-holiday.

Products:
Mouse rider cat costume, $4, Pet Smart
Author:
Sabina Sohail
