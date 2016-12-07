8 Gorgeous Holiday Gift-Wrapping Ideas
If your holiday prep usually involves buying the same old kitschy wrap and ribbons, hold it right there. Here are eight clever ideas to put a high-design spin on your gift-wrapping game.
Skip the predictable bow in favor of intricate paper toppers. The facetted ball is made from a combination of cardstock and everyday computer paper, while the spiky star is based on a traditional Polish Christmas decoration. They’ll instantly elevate even the most basic wrapping paper and can also double as tree ornaments — so they feel like an extra gift.
For full instructions, click here.
This sweet take on place cards is a fun way to welcome guests, and they do double duty as party favors. Choose cardstock in a festive palette — we went with a Victorian-inspired selection of earthy pastels — and use a quirky paper punch on inexpensive paper tags for a fun finishing touch.
For full instructions, click here.
A literary-inspired sachet is the perfect way to package a small present or gift card. We used pages from an old book found at a garage sale, but you could also photocopy a page from a favorite read onto parchment paper, then tea-stain it for a vintage look.
To tea-stain, blot pages with a wet tea bag, making sure not to leave any white spots. You’ll need two pages for each sachet. Trim each page so there’s a 1⁄2″ margin around the text. Layer the two pages text side out, then stitch along the sides and bottom, leaving the top open. Punch a hole in the top, then tie with a small piece of ribbon.
Instead of stuffing a gift certificate into an envelope, roll the paper up and insert in a cork-topped test tube.
We turned metallic paper fans into luxe toppers in one super easy step: just fully extend the fan and glue the two ends together. Attach to beribboned boxes and you’re done.
Kraft paper is the perfect backdrop for a mod, washi-tape masterpiece. Buy tape in different widths and colors, then create your own too-pretty-to-rip pattern. Hint: add some string for a bit of texture and don’t feel constrained to grid-like designs.
Wrap boxes in simple, solid paper — kraft paper is classic, but sky blue, deep red or a pretty melon hue work, too — then add layers of ribbon in juicy colors and different widths for a unique take on festive wrapping.
Here’s a clever way to give basic paper gift bags a luxe upgrade: carefully remove the handles and discard, then thread a piece of silky ribbon through the holes on each side, knotting each end to create a new handle. We went with rich, jewel-toned ribbon, but you can use offcuts from other presents, or splash out on a special pattern.
