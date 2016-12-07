8 Gorgeous Holiday Gift-Wrapping Ideas

A literary-inspired sachet is the perfect way to package a small present or gift card. We used pages from an old book found at a garage sale, but you could also photocopy a page from a favorite read onto parchment paper, then tea-stain it for a vintage look.

To tea-stain, blot pages with a wet tea bag, making sure not to leave any white spots. You’ll need two pages for each sachet. Trim each page so there’s a 1⁄2″ margin around the text. Layer the two pages text side out, then stitch along the sides and bottom, leaving the top open. Punch a hole in the top, then tie with a small piece of ribbon.