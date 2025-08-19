9 Ways To Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces Before Summer Ends

2) Snag Some Bargain Trees

Fall is great time to take stock of existing trees, shrubs and perennials after annuals have died back. As garden centres wind down, they’re eager to move plant material, so it’s possible pick up pricey items, like trees, on sale. Planting trees in the fall gives them an extra growing season before the stress of summer, plus, the combination of cooler temperatures and fall rain allows trees to establish their roots. Take a snapshot of your garden so you can fill in gaps and see if you need to augment with new plant materials.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford