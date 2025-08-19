Decorating & Design
9 Ways To Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces Before Summer Ends
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on August 19, 2025
Trying to squeeze every bit of summer out of your
backyard? Here are some ideas to make those precious days even better (and make next summer sweeter). Putting in a little effort now will maximize your enjoyment of your outdoor spaces as fall approaches. Below, read about nine updates to tackle now.
1) Add Some Heat
Nothing sparks a sense of a communal conversation like gathering around a fire when the night’s cool. If you have been mulling over whether to add a fire pit, it will continue to get plenty of use throughout the rest of the summer and into fall. This modern fire bowl was part of the inspiration for the overall palette of designer and architect Patrick Warren’s B.C.
retreat.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Landscape architecture by Considered Design
2) Snag Some Bargain Trees
Fall is great time to take stock of existing trees, shrubs and perennials after annuals have died back. As garden centres wind down, they’re eager to move plant material, so it’s possible pick up pricey items, like trees, on sale. Planting trees in the fall gives them an extra growing season before the stress of summer, plus, the combination of cooler temperatures and fall rain allows trees to establish their roots. Take a snapshot of your garden so you can fill in gaps and see if you need to augment with new plant materials.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Architecture, Drawing Room Architect/design, Kate Zeidler
3) Divide Plants
Grow your garden without added expense by dividing plants like hostas or spring flowering plants like peonies or daylilies. Plants should be divided every three to five years and are less likely to succumb to pests and diseases. Doing this task now will save you the hassle come next summer, plus, it’ll give your garden a fresh update for the upcoming fall season.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Terry Ryan, Cubic Yard Design
4) Add A Privacy Screen
Were you feeling a bit exposed this summer? If you want to create some privacy, now is the time to install a trellis and plant some ivy or climbing hydrangea plants at the base. By next summer, the tendrils will start curling up, creating a curtain of leaves that will shade prying eyes.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Adam Gracey
5) Paint Your Home’s Exterior
The early fall’s combination of mild temperatures and moderate humidity are ideal for paint application and drying. Paint retailers often have end-of-summer sales, so you can stock up at a bargain. Here, designer Jeffrey Douglas
painted the door of his Victorian a warm goldenrod and went with an inky blue for the trim, for a modern, eclectic edge.
Photographer: Michael Graydon
Designer: Jeffrey Douglas
6) Dress Up Seating Areas
These
Muskoka chairs get an instant late summer vibe by layering in throws and pillows for colour and comfort. The blankets will prove useful once the evening temperatures begin to cool.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Luke Havekes
7) Create A Drinks Station
Lynda Reeves used this Victorian plant stand to hold an assortment of potted herbs. It accommodates a pitcher, ice bucket and glasses when she’s entertaining. Drinks stations aren’t just for the summer months — setting one up now will help you host with ease as the weather starts to turn.
Photographer: Michael Graydon
Designer: Lynda Reeves
8) Invest In Quality Furniture
Sales are rife in outdoor furniture stores, so if you have been eyeing a patio set or chairs, act now! Finish your backyard with more affordable accents, like pillows and string lights, to complete your space.
Photographer: Nam Dang-Mitchell
Designer: Nam Dang-Mitchell, Weigang Marvick & Associates (architecture)
9) Order Bulbs
Everyone loves spring colour, but you have to put in the work beforehand, then be patient — bulbs are typically planted in late fall. When you order from an online site like
Breck’s Bulbs, they will mail them to you according to the proper planting time for your hardiness zone so you don’t have to store them over summer.
Photographer: Kim Jeffrey