9 Fall Garden Tasks To Tackle Now

6) Dig Up Dahlias & Tender Tubers

If you want to give bulbs like dahlia, canna and gladiola a second life, you can save them over the winter and plant them again the following year. First cut the plant stem about six inches above the soil. Leave it in the ground for a few days (this helps it develop new eyes) and then, carefully digging around the tubers to loosen the soil, pull them out of the ground. Place them on cardboard to dry and store in a plastic bag containing sawdust with poked with holes.

