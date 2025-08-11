A Backyard Retreat Built For Relaxing And Entertaining

For the Love of Cedar

To add warmth and texture — and to stay on budget — a beautiful knotty grade of cedar decking was combined with engineered cedar posts. Engineered cedar allowed the team to customize the project while providing the same strength and natural beauty of cedar.

“Real Cedar [is durable yet lightweight, so it’s really easy to handle],” explains Zwingli. “Whether you’re a pro or a DIYer, [cedar makes every project hassle-free]. The finished product always delivers. When clients ask to see samples of my work, I always show them my cedar projects.”

Real Cedar is also a green choice you can feel good about. Harvested from sustainably managed forests, it’s a renewable natural material.