Makeovers
A Backyard Retreat Built For Relaxing And Entertaining
Published on August 11, 2025
When the dream for your backyard is a welcoming retreat that includes a cedar hot tub deck, these homeowners relied on two companies —
and Böehm Construction — to turn it into a reality. Scroll down to see how a patchy yard of grass in Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, B.C. became the prized outdoor gathering spot for relaxing and entertaining.
The Before
The homeowners knew this large rectangular area of patchy grass had potential. They envisioned a cohesive, welcoming space suited for family gatherings, relaxing evenings and weekend entertaining. And at the heart of it — a year-round cedar hot tub deck that felt private yet connected, and sheltered but open enough to appreciate the surrounding nature. Most importantly, the hot tub deck needed to handle constant moisture, changing temperatures and heavy use.
Material Makes the Difference
A top-performing material that effortlessly harmonizes with its natural surroundings and withstands the elements is Western Red cedar.
Western Red Cedar is naturally resistant to moisture, decay and insects, meaning this deck will look amazing for decades with minimal maintenance," says James Zwingli, VP of Böehm Construction.
The Design
The final design featured a two-tiered
Western Red Cedar deck: an upper covered area providing privacy and protection for the hot tub, and a lower tier designed for entertaining and relaxing under open skies. Thoughtful touches, like built-in niches for drinks and snacks, rounded out the plan.
Once the deck was installed, the walls and cover were clad in Western Red Cedar
as well, transforming the space into a seamless extension of the home.
For the Love of Cedar
To add warmth and texture — and to stay on budget — a beautiful knotty grade of cedar decking was combined with engineered cedar posts.
Engineered cedar allowed the team to customize the project while providing the same strength and natural beauty of cedar.
“
Western Red Cedar is durable yet lightweight, so it's really easy to handle," explains Zwingli. "Whether you're a pro or a DIYer, cedar makes every project hassle-free. The finished product always delivers. When clients ask to see samples of my work, I always show them my cedar projects."
Western Red Cedar is also a green choice you can feel good about. Harvested from sustainably managed forests, it's a renewable natural material.
Design Versatility
"A solid stain on the posts and a semi-transparent on the rest allowed contrast for visual interest, but also highlighted cedar's natural lustre and beautiful grain patterns and texture," says Zwingli.
With a versatile wood like cedar, you could also let it weather naturally, eventually turning a beautiful silvery patina. Zwingli also likes that due to its resin-free nature, it holds any finish and looks fantastic.
Enhanced Results
From an empty patch of grass to a beautifully-crafted outdoor area, this backyard oasis has become a natural extension of the home. Whether your style is modern, rustic or somewhere in between, Western Red Cedar
transforms any outdoor space.