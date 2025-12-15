Decorating & Design

A Charming Old Montreal Hotel Gets A Fresh New Look

Author: Simone Olivero

Published on December 15, 2025

Nestled among cobblestone streets and iconic sights such as the Vieux-Port, Notre-Dame Basilica, Place d’Armes and the Saint Lawrence River, the AC Hotel Old Montreal is the ideal home base for exploring La Métropole

The well-appointed address recently reopened after an extensive renovation of its common spaces and 124 rooms. Now a member of Marriott International’s global portfolio, the vibe is European elegance meets French-Canadian heritage.

Scroll down to see the beautiful design details of this new hotel!

A photograph of the lobby of the AC Old Montreal hotel. A low counter with wooden cupboards and a grey countertop is in the foreground and a stylized shelving unit with rectangle motifs is in the background. The walls are white, and a seating area with several grey chairs and a grey couch occupies the centre of the room.

The lobby doubles as a library, with comfortable lounge furniture in muted colours and an étagère filled with books and objet.

Photographer: Adrien Williams
A photograph of a book in the AC Old Montreal Hotel. It's title is "Cabinet of Natural Curiosities" and it features a drawing of a twisting red branch shape against an off-white background.

One of the interesting titles available for perusing.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
An image of a guest room in the AC Old Montreal Hotel. It pictures a bed with white linens in a beige room.

Guest rooms are spacious, with freestanding closets, headboards with integrated lighting and storage and lounge spaces.

Photographer: Adrien William
An image of a terrace at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A grey banquette and two outdoor chairs sit around a table with a view of the St. Lawrence in the background.

Some rooms feature expansive private terraces with views out to the Old Port.

Photographer: Adrien Williams
An image of a bathroom at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A vanity with brown wood cabinets and a white countertop sits below a mirror reflecting a shower on the opposite wall.

The large bathrooms boast indulgent oversized showers with chrome fixtures by Kohler.

Photographer: Adrien Williams
A picture of shower products in the AC Old Montreal hotel. Three white pump bottles are attached to the wall side by side above the shower valve.

Full-size bath products are provided from Greek skincare brand Korres.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A photo of the lounge at the AC Old Montreal hotel. It looks down the length of a grey banquette. To the right there is a line of tables and chairs. To the left, the banquette backs onto a bookcase. On the ceiling there are round lights.

In the mezzanine above the lobby, you’ll find the AC Lounge. Glass flush-mount light fixtures look like decorative pebbles on the ceiling. 

Photographer: Adrien Williams
A photo of wall art at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A grey banquette with tables and chairs has wall art behind it that features three white, angular shapes against a wooden wall with hidden lighting on the top and bottom.

The vibe is modern with upholstered seating in a textured tweed, mid-tone woods and backlit abstract art. 

Photographer: Adrien Williams
A photo of food at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A rectangular plate has an assortment of cheeses and cured meats and a small dish of mustard. It is set on a black table, and the hands of a guest are visible cutting a piece of meat on their plate with a knife and fork.

The menu features craft cocktails and Spanish-style tapas.

Photographer: Patricia Brochu
A picture of breakfast at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A white plate on a grey table has four slices of french toast topped with blackberries and strawberries.

A curated buffet is available for breakfast, with à la carte options including a brioche French toast topped with fresh berries.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A small brown dish on a white plate is filled with an egg and some greens.

The signature cazuela — a savory mix of eggs, prosciutto and Manchego cheese — is another breakfast favourite.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A picture of the bar at AC Old Montreal hotel. Light fixtures illuminate the dark wood of the bar and the service well. Seven stools sit in front of the bar.

After hours, grab a nightcap at the bar. The hanging, fluted glass light fixtures from A-N-D have a jewelry feel and echo the fluted details in the walnut bar. 

Photographer: Adrien Williams
A picture of a gin and tonic at the AC Old Montreal hotel. A sparkling, clear liquid in a rounded glass with a twist of orange rind sitting on top.

The AC signature cocktail is a gin and tonic made with an exclusive tonic concentrate.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A bottle of tonic concentrate at the AC Old Montreal hotel. It is a clear bottle with a white label with ingredients written on it with a black marker and a pour spout attached. It is three quarters full of an orange liquid.

The tonic concentrate from Earl Giles Distillery in Minneapolis is prepared specifically for the hotel and has a rich botanical flavour. 

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A picture of the street outside the AC Old Montreal hotel. The street is covered in paving stones and the sky is grey and cloudy. On either side of the street are old stone buildings with ornamented facades. The building on the right side of the street has green and red awnings.

Nearby attractions include shopping in Old Montreal.

Photographer: Simone Olivero
A photo of a table at Auberge Saint-Gabriel. A round light illuminates a dimly lit corner booth at a restaurant topped with clear wine glasses.

From the hotel lobby, find direct access to the iconic Auberge St-Gabriel, which was built in 1688.

Photographer: Courtesy of L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel
A close up image of a piece of burrata garnished with spices sitting on a pile of finely-chopped vegetables.

The former inn — the oldest restaurant in Canada — is now a fine dining restaurant featuring traditional French dishes such as Côte de Boeuf, and elevated classics made with seasonal fare from the onsite garden.

Photographer: Courtesy of L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel
Simone Olivero, Adrien Williams, Patricia Brochu

