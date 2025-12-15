Decorating & Design
A Charming Old Montreal Hotel Gets A Fresh New Look
Author: Simone Olivero
Published on December 15, 2025
Nestled among cobblestone streets and iconic sights such as the Vieux-Port, Notre-Dame Basilica, Place d’Armes and the Saint Lawrence River, the AC Hotel Old Montreal is the ideal home base for exploring La Métropole.
The well-appointed address recently reopened after an extensive renovation of its common spaces and 124 rooms. Now a member of Marriott International’s global portfolio, the vibe is European elegance meets French-Canadian heritage.
The lobby doubles as a library, with comfortable lounge furniture in muted colours and an étagère filled with books and objet .
Photographer: Adrien Williams
One of the interesting titles available for perusing.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
Guest rooms are spacious, with freestanding closets, headboards with integrated lighting and storage and lounge spaces.
Photographer: Adrien William
Some rooms feature expansive private terraces with views out to the Old Port.
Photographer: Adrien Williams
The large bathrooms boast indulgent oversized showers with chrome fixtures by Kohler.
Photographer: Adrien Williams
Full-size bath products are provided from Greek skincare brand Korres.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
In the mezzanine above the lobby, you’ll find the AC Lounge. Glass flush-mount light fixtures look like decorative pebbles on the ceiling.
Photographer: Adrien Williams
The vibe is modern with upholstered seating in a textured tweed, mid-tone woods and backlit abstract art.
Photographer: Adrien Williams
The menu features craft cocktails and Spanish-style tapas.
Photographer: Patricia Brochu
A curated buffet is available for breakfast, with à la carte options including a brioche French toast topped with fresh berries.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
The signature cazuela — a savory mix of eggs, prosciutto and Manchego cheese — is another breakfast favourite.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
After hours, grab a nightcap at the bar. The hanging, fluted glass light fixtures from A-N-D have a jewelry feel and echo the fluted details in the walnut bar.
Photographer: Adrien Williams
The AC signature cocktail is a gin and tonic made with an exclusive tonic concentrate.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
The tonic concentrate from Earl Giles Distillery in Minneapolis is prepared specifically for the hotel and has a rich botanical flavour.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
Nearby attractions include shopping in Old Montreal.
Photographer: Simone Olivero
From the hotel lobby, find direct access to the iconic Auberge St-Gabriel , which was built in 1688.
Photographer: Courtesy of L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel
The former inn — the oldest restaurant in Canada — is now a fine dining restaurant featuring traditional French dishes such as Côte de Boeuf, and elevated classics made with seasonal fare from the onsite garden.
Photographer: Courtesy of L'Auberge Saint-Gabriel
