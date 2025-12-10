Gift Guide: 10 Sustainable Finds For Gifting This Holiday Season

Mindful Moment

The Scandi-style Oramood fireplace is a decorative, heatless fireplace from Canadian company Oramood. Designed as a safe, sustainable way to bring the ambience of a traditional fireplace into the home and support wellbeing—especially in children’s rooms—it serves as a magical night light, recreating the glow of a fire. To encourage mindful moments, it can be paired with crackling fire audio, natural sounds, and screen-free storytelling through the Oramood app. Crafted in Canada from lasting materials, it comes in three styles.