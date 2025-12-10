Decorating & Design

Gift Guide: 10 Sustainable Finds For Gifting This Holiday Season

Author: Lauren Medeiros

Published on December 10, 2025

Be mindful this holiday season and treat your loved ones — and furry friends — any of these beautiful, eco-conscious finds. Each product is made with premium materials and ingredients, designed to be well-loved for a long time. Shop our selection of sustainable gifts below!

Photograph of sustainable gift: Two handmade stockings hanging against a brown background, one with a stuffed teddy bear hanging out of it.

Pretty Patchwork

These vintage-look stockings are stitched together with layers of recycled fabrics using a traditional Bengali Kantha embroidery technique.

Photographer: Courtesy of Ah-Bohd Home Store
Products: $48 each. Ah-Bohd Home Store
Photograph of a sustainable gift: Two tubes of lipstick sitting on end, one of them open to reveal a bright red stick. The base of the tubes is a yellow and black pattern and the top is purple.

Fashion Lip

Personalize a Dries Van Noten sheer lipstick — infused with rosehip oil and apricot butter — with a bold-printed refillable case.

Photographer: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Products: In 06 Abstract Red with Amethyst Shadow Case, $80. Dries Van Noten
Photograph of a sustainable gift: A glass decanter sits to the right of two whiskey glasses. All of them are made of dark green glass at the bottom fading to clear glass at the top.

On The Rocks

The three-piece Tank whisky set by Tom Dixon is made from Polish handblown glass and comes in an elegant emerald-to-clear gradient.

Photographer: Courtesy of Tom Dixon
Products: $375. Henry Singer
Photograph of a sustainable gift: A green blanket draped over a beige couch cushion.

Cuddle Up

Created with 50% merino wool certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, Ikea’s Stockholm 2025 throw is naturally dirt-resistant.

Photographer: Courtesy of Ikea
Products: In Green. $99. Ikea
Photograph of a sustainable gift: A pink sleep mask with a knot motif covering it pictured in front of its carrying case.

Beauty Sleep

Slip’s pure mulberry silk sleep mask reduces friction on skin and hair while the contoured shape protects lashes. 

Photographer: Courtesy of Slip
Products: In Yacht Club. $87. Slip

Mindful Moment

The Scandi-style Oramood fireplace is a decorative, heatless fireplace from Canadian company Oramood. Designed as a safe, sustainable way to bring the ambience of a traditional fireplace into the home and support wellbeing—especially in children’s rooms—it serves as a magical night light, recreating the glow of a fire. To encourage mindful moments, it can be paired with crackling fire audio, natural sounds, and screen-free storytelling through the Oramood app. Crafted in Canada from lasting materials, it comes in three styles.

Photographer: Courtesy of Oramood
Products: From $228. Oramood
Photograph of a sustainable gift: A brown and white dog eats dog food out of a red dog bowl beside a red food container with a red scoop against a yellow background.

Puppy Provisions

Treat your pet to Le Creuset’s iconic stoneware with a matching pet bowl and food container with scoop.

Photographer: Courtesy of Le Creuset
Products: Stoneware pet bowl, $40. Stoneware pet food container with scoop, $95. Both in Cerise. Must Société
Photograph of a sustainable gift: Two baskets made of woven brown fibre against a white background.

Natural Weave

These rustic Manila hemp baskets can be used to store blankets or as planters for indoor greenery.

Photographer: Courtesy of Mkt
Products: In Brown. $175/set of 2. Mkt
A photograph of a sustainable gift: two wood salt and pepper mills, one dark and one light, sit on a beige counter against a beige background. They are curved with very narrow necks.

Perfect Pair

Tantalus Design Serratus mills are hand-finished in Vancouver with grain-matched wood. Each one has a stainless steel core and Danish ceramic grinder, perfect for coarse pepper or rock salt.

Photographer: Beere Photography
Products: In Black Walnut (left) or Teak. From $350 each. Hopson Grace
Designer: Room design by Lucien Marie Design
A photograph of a sustainable gift: A round, black decanter with a cork sticking out of its spout is pictured against a white background.

Pour Over

Handmade by Tunisian artisans, this stoneware oil dispenser is free of toxic metals like cadmium and lead and has an olive-inspired shape.

Photographer: Courtesy of Gharyan Stoneware
Products: In Matte Black. $42. Gharyan Stoneware

