Decorating & Design
Gift Guide: 10 Sustainable Finds For Gifting This Holiday Season
Author: Lauren Medeiros
Published on December 10, 2025
Be mindful this holiday season and treat your loved ones — and furry friends — any of these beautiful, eco-conscious finds. Each product is made with premium materials and ingredients, designed to be well-loved for a long time. Shop our selection of sustainable gifts below!
Pretty Patchwork
These vintage-look
stockings are stitched together with layers of recycled fabrics using a traditional Bengali Kantha embroidery technique.
Photographer: Courtesy of Ah-Bohd Home Store
Products:
$48 each.
Ah-Bohd Home Store
Fashion Lip
Personalize a Dries Van Noten sheer
lipstick — infused with rosehip oil and apricot butter — with a bold-printed refillable case.
Photographer: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten
Products:
In 06 Abstract Red with Amethyst Shadow Case, $80.
Dries Van Noten
On The Rocks
The three-piece Tank whisky set by Tom Dixon is made from Polish handblown glass and comes in an elegant emerald-to-clear gradient.
Photographer: Courtesy of Tom Dixon
Products:
$375.
Henry Singer
Cuddle Up
Created with 50% merino wool certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, Ikea’s Stockholm 2025 throw is naturally dirt-resistant.
Photographer: Courtesy of Ikea
Products:
In Green. $99.
Ikea
Beauty Sleep
Slip’s pure mulberry silk sleep mask reduces friction on skin and hair while the contoured shape
protects lashes.
Photographer: Courtesy of Slip
Products:
In Yacht Club. $87.
Slip
Mindful Moment
The Scandi-style Oramood fireplace is a decorative, heatless fireplace from Canadian company Oramood. Designed as a safe, sustainable way to bring the ambience of a traditional fireplace into the home and support wellbeing—especially in children’s rooms—it serves as a magical night light, recreating the glow of a fire. To encourage mindful moments, it can be paired with crackling fire audio, natural sounds, and screen-free storytelling through the Oramood app. Crafted in Canada from lasting materials, it comes in three styles.
Photographer: Courtesy of Oramood
Products:
From $228.
Oramood
Puppy Provisions
Treat your pet to Le Creuset’s iconic stoneware with a matching pet bowl and food container with scoop.
Photographer: Courtesy of Le Creuset
Products:
Stoneware pet bowl, $40. Stoneware pet food container with scoop, $95. Both in Cerise.
Must Société
Natural Weave
These rustic Manila hemp baskets can be used to store blankets or as planters for indoor greenery.
Photographer: Courtesy of Mkt
Products:
In Brown. $175/set of 2.
Mkt
Perfect Pair
Tantalus Design Serratus mills are hand-finished in Vancouver with grain-matched wood. Each one has a stainless steel core and Danish ceramic grinder, perfect for coarse pepper or rock salt.
Photographer: Beere Photography
Products:
In Black Walnut (left) or Teak. From $350 each.
Hopson Grace
Designer: Room design by Lucien Marie Design
Pour Over
Handmade by Tunisian artisans, this stoneware oil dispenser is free of toxic metals like cadmium and lead and has an olive-inspired shape.
Photographer: Courtesy of Gharyan Stoneware
Products:
In Matte Black. $42.
Gharyan Stoneware