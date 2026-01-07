An A-Frame Cabin in Quebec Is The Ultimate Restorative Retreat

At a certain stage in life, most people aspire to relax and slow down, but not these Gatineau-based sisters. Catherine and Nancy Lemay, both with busy careers and families, have added Chalets Prunella, a seven-cabin rental company, to the mix plus the stewardship of a 30-hectare forest where the cabins are sited. “For years, Catherine and I have dreamt of starting a business,” says Nancy. “Over the past two decades, we’ve built and renovated our own homes, so it was natural to take on a project together with our interests in mind.”

The shared love of renovation is in their DNA — their late dad, a plumber, dabbled in architecture — but their careers went in different directions: Catherine is a chemist and lawyer, and Nancy is a geographer and librarian. During the pandemic, Nancy stumbled upon a plot of land in Ladysmith, Que. It was in the Pontiac area — the location of some of the last undammed rivers in southern Canada — and it was only an hour from her and her sister’s homes. With its towering pines, the sublime setting was another selling feature. The spring-fed Lac Johnson, trails, streams, and flora and fauna would be a perfect Shangri-la for rent in the wilderness.

