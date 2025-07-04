Decorating & Design
10 Rooms That Are Reinvigorated With Bold Wallpaper
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on July 4, 2025
Sometimes
wallpapers whisper, with subtle details like grasscloth texture or neutral colourways. These wallpapers? They practically leap off the walls with dynamic graphics, playful motifs and punchy palettes. We love how they have the power to completely reinvigorate a space, whether it’s a refreshing, garden-like ensuite or a moody dining room. Below, learn more about how to choose and style a bold wallpaper — and why they work so well to refresh a space.
In this entryway, GP & J Baker’s
Poppy Sprig wallpaper gives a heritage feel and country charm this new build in on the East Coast.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Sappho Griffin
House of Hackney’s
Zeus wallpaper completely transforms this Toronto dining room, paying homage to the home’s Art Deco-Art Nouveau vibe.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Cori Halpern
In this
carriage house, Zak + Fox’s Cimaruta wallpaper is a medley of wild herbs and flowers. “The living room is a mashup of patterns that, because they’re part of the overall colour palette, complement each other rather than collide,” says designer Susannah Holmberg.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
To update the existing
Jubilee wallpaper by Kelly Wearstler in the powder room, designer Susannah Holmberg accented it with a delicate pendant. The glinting metallic curving lines are subtly reflective, for a luxe look.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Think beyond simply wallpapering walls. In this kitchen, lining the back of the cabinets in a luscious floral print adds visual interest and creates a feeling of depth. The Zak + Fox
Tree of Life wallpaper depicts tangles of vines inspired by German floral illustrations from the 1930s, Indian palampores and 19th-century English chintzes.
Related: 15 kitchens with colour to inspire your next makeover
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Marthe Armitage’s hand-blocked Chiswick House
wallpaper is custom-coloured and printed to order. The moody colours give this living room an enveloping, atmospheric feel, and suit the richness of antiques in the space.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Cheeky baboons peek out through vines in this botanical
Cole & Son Acacia wallpaper. Warm metal finishes define the petite powder room. In a small, narrow space like this one, the vertical lines draw the eye upwards.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
To dress up her
design studio, designer Cori Halpern chose Ferrick Mason’s Good Fortune wallpaper. The larger-scale pattern completey changes the mood. “You need enough wall for a big repeat like this one,” cautions Cori. “I love the painterly quality of it, it feels very organic and there’s lots of movement. It’s incredibly joyful.”
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Cori Halpern
In this powder room,
Cymbeline wallpaper by Schumacher offers a fresh take on florals. The stylized branch and leaf motif inspired by ironwork give this botanical-themed wall covering a glamorous, modern edge.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Chloe Goldberg and Jenna Ruzlo