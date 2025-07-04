10 Rooms That Are Reinvigorated With Bold Wallpaper

Sometimes wallpapers whisper, with subtle details like grasscloth texture or neutral colourways. These wallpapers? They practically leap off the walls with dynamic graphics, playful motifs and punchy palettes. We love how they have the power to completely reinvigorate a space, whether it’s a refreshing, garden-like ensuite or a moody dining room. Below, learn more about how to choose and style a bold wallpaper — and why they work so well to refresh a space.