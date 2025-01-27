This Luxury House Designed By Ali Budd Practically Vibrates With Her Fab And Fearless Style

Lynda and Ali at the cover shoot.

Lynda Reeves: First, congratulations on being H&H’s 2024 Designer of the Year! I think you represent a new generation of designers with a fresh, fearless approach, and that’s very exciting.

Ali Budd: I think I got very emotional when you called with the news.

LR: You did, but it was very nice to hear that happiness. You know, it’s my favorite call I get to make once a year. You deserve it — it’s your year!

AB: Thank you. I’m going to stay in that young crowd for as long as I can possibly milk that.

LR: To be clear, your success did not happen overnight. You started your firm in 2010, correct?

AB: Yes. And this is the kind of thing you can’t even dream of.