The Revival Of Checkerboard Floors

Can a floor treatment that graced ancient Egyptian temples in 3,000 BC really look fresh in 2025? Checkerboard floors have hopscotched through countries and the ages: from grand villas of the Roman Empire and castles and churches in medieval Europe, to iconic ’50s American diners.

In the home, the regular grid and repetition of squares create a sense of balance and visual stability on floors, and can create the illusion of spaciousness in small rooms. The predictability of alternating squares evokes a sense of calm and organization. In the kitchen, checkered floors add a classic bistro vibe, and tiles in shades of blue and green can evoke a fresh, coastal atmosphere. In a foyer, checkerboard floors crafted from practical, hard-wearing natural stone or porcelain stand up to salty boots and wet umbrellas.and create a graphic impact the moment you enter the door.

Click through for some of our favorite rooms with checkerboard floors that are a testament to their enduring charm.