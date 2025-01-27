Decorating & Design
The Revival Of Checkerboard Floors
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on January 27, 2025
Can a floor treatment that graced ancient Egyptian temples in 3,000 BC really look fresh in 2025? Checkerboard floors have hopscotched through countries and the ages: from grand villas of the Roman Empire and castles and churches in medieval Europe, to iconic ’50s American diners.
In the home, the regular grid and repetition of squares create a sense of balance and visual stability on floors, and can create the illusion of spaciousness in tiles in shades of blue and green can evoke a fresh, coastal atmosphere. In a foyer, checkerboard floors crafted from practical, hard-wearing natural stone or porcelain stand up to salty boots and wet umbrellas.and create a graphic impact the moment you enter the door. small rooms. The predictability of alternating squares evokes a sense of calm and organization. In the kitchen, checkered floors add a classic bistro vibe, and
Click through for some of our favorite rooms with checkerboard floors that are a testament to their enduring charm.
Checkerboard Bardiglio and Bianco Carrara marble floors mimic the floor in Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s a 17th-century canvas,
. This kitchen by The Art of Painting Audax is a painterly space that references historical design while remaining firmly in the present.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Architecture and design: Gianpiero Pugliese/Interior design by Mariya Naumov
This
new build is all about lasting classic touches, like lantern fixtures, wicker, and skirted furniture, so the black and white checkerboard tile is a perfect fit. The stone’s subtle veining adds interest and more dimension.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Sabrina Albanese
The size and scale of the checkered pattern are vital when crafting a modern Italian farmhouse aesthetic in this B.C.
kitchen. The homeowner initially wanted herringbone oak floors in the kitchen, but designer Ami McKay convinced her that checkerboard would be more authentic. The large-scale porcelain tile in classic grey and white is affordable, and convincingly mimics natural stone.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay
Oversized porcelain tiles in classic grey and white are complemented by a bold Calacatta Viola marble on the island counter, backsplash and trim.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay
Antique pieces and heated black and cream checkered floors provide a warm welcome in the foyer of this Toronto
home. Paired with the classic mouldings painted and ormolu mirror, the result is crisp and timeless, and is a historically appropriate choice for the Tudor style of this house.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jo Levitan and Mayan Kessler
To create the look of 12×12″ tiles in this
West Coast kitchen, a quartet of 4″ tiles were grouped together to create the desired scale. The greyish tiles were locally quarried from Vancouver Island, for a fresh, coastal look.
Photographer: Mary McNeill-Knowles
Designer: Christi Rivard and Jessica Allerton, Bidgood: Interior Design Studio
In designer Olivia Botrie’s own West end Toronto
home, heated checkered floors are a comfortable modern innovation for the century home, and are practical since they help dispel puddles.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Dart Studio
In this petite
foyer, checkerboard floors are gutsy enough to hold their own when paired with bold walls. The straight lines of the floor tile contrast the wallpaper’s curvy, floral pattern and blue ceiling.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson
In designer Scott Yetman’s
country home in Quebec, the veining in the marble flooring adds an extra layer of dimension and interest, reflecting the tones in a custom mural.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Scott Yetman
Kai Ethier’s take on checkerboard in this
bathroom renovation is an Escher-like 3-D trompe l’oeil treatment that’s witty, unexpected and playful. The heated floor tiles are cozy when exiting the shower.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Kai Ethier
This pantry is ideal for homeowners who are veteran entertainers. Checkerboard floors help conjure a Parisian bistro look in this Montreal home, and unifies the white cabinets and black door frame.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Richard Ouellette & Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers
The use of oversized checkered tiles in a pale, veined stone gives this
North Toronto home foyer a fresh look.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd
In a traditional white kitchen, checkerboard floors are a classic element. Oversized tiles add to the luxuriousness of this
Palm Beach home.
Photographer: André Rider
Designer: Richard Ouellette & Maxime Vandal, Les Ensembliers