6 Ways To Boost Your Laundry Room’s Pretty Factor

Laundry rooms have moved beyond the purely utilitarian to become spaces we want to spend time in. These laundry room design ideas will show you how to up the pretty factor. From sleek stow-away storage strategies to pretty and playful pattern options, these design tips and tricks prove that cleaning spaces can also be beautiful.

1) Stow Away Laundry rooms are the perfect place to indulge in extra storage for all your household needs, from cleaning supplies to pet food. A wall of white cabinets, off-white flooring and ample counter space in this Art Deco-style home’s laundry room make this a perfectionist’s dream organization space. Photographer: Alex Lukey Designer: Eva Healy 2) Play With Pattern In her own laundry room, designer Jennifer Overweel contrasted graphic Moroccan floor tile with swirling floral wallpaper. An icy blue paint on the window trim and baseboards adds to the delightful mix. Photographer: Stacey Brandford Designer: Jennifer Overweel 3) Trick It Out The owner of this vintage-inspired laundry room displays botanical prints from Germany on a shelf–peg rail hung over the machines. “I love doing laundry now,” she says. Separating the washer and dryer with a cabinet puts the focus on the charming farmhouse sink and bridge faucet instead of the appliances. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Ashley Montgomery 4) Incorporate Architectural Salvage To make the renovation of this rural farmhouse feel authentic, designer Shannon Vosters sourced a pair of salvaged fir doors and a retro concrete laundry sink. These pieces bring gravitas to the room and work well with the brick floor. Photographer: Robin Stubbert Designer: Shannon Vosters 5) Period Perfect Stay true to the historical era of your house by incorporating time-honoured elements. In this laundry room, William Morris–inspired wallpaper, beadboard and Shaker-style cabinets fit the bill. A cabinet skirt with a wide ticking stripe allows the washing machine to be hidden away. Photographer: Janet Kimber Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie 6) Behind Closed Doors If you’d rather not have your laundry room on display, consider hiding it away inside a wall of beautiful cabinets. This multitasking space features a pullout pantry, fridge, coffee station, and a washer and dryer, all on one wall. Photographer: Maxime Desbiens Designer: Jean Stéphane Beauchamp