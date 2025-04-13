Decorating & Design

6 Ways To Boost Your Laundry Room’s Pretty Factor

Author: House & Home

Published on April 13, 2025

Laundry rooms have moved beyond the purely utilitarian to become spaces we want to spend time in. These laundry room design ideas will show you how to up the pretty factor. From sleek stow-away storage strategies to pretty and playful pattern options, these design tips and tricks prove that cleaning spaces can also be beautiful.

laundry room design ideas

1) Stow Away

Laundry rooms are the perfect place to indulge in extra storage for all your household needs, from cleaning supplies to pet food. A wall of white cabinets, off-white flooring and ample counter space in this Art Deco-style home’s laundry room make this a perfectionist’s dream organization space.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Eva Healy
laundry room design ideas

2) Play With Pattern

In her own laundry room, designer Jennifer Overweel contrasted graphic Moroccan floor tile with swirling floral wallpaper. An icy blue paint on the window trim and baseboards adds to the delightful mix.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Jennifer Overweel
laundry room design ideas

3) Trick It Out

The owner of this vintage-inspired laundry room displays botanical prints from Germany on a shelf–peg rail hung over the machines. “I love doing laundry now,” she says. Separating the washer and dryer with a cabinet puts the focus on the charming farmhouse sink and bridge faucet instead of the appliances.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Ashley Montgomery
laundry room design ideas

4) Incorporate Architectural Salvage

To make the renovation of this rural farmhouse feel authentic, designer Shannon Vosters sourced a pair of salvaged fir doors and a retro concrete laundry sink. These pieces bring gravitas to the room and work well with the brick floor.

Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Shannon Vosters
laundry room design ideas

5) Period Perfect

Stay true to the historical era of your house by incorporating time-honoured elements. In this laundry room, William Morris–inspired wallpaper, beadboard and Shaker-style cabinets fit the bill. A cabinet skirt with a wide ticking stripe allows the washing machine to be hidden away.

Photographer: Janet Kimber
Designer: Colin Blanchard & Kenneth McRobbie
laundry room design ideas

6) Behind Closed Doors

If you’d rather not have your laundry room on display, consider hiding it away inside a wall of beautiful cabinets. This multitasking space features a pullout pantry, fridge, coffee station, and a washer and dryer, all on one wall.

Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Designer: Jean Stéphane Beauchamp

