Get Inspired By 15+ Stylish & Organized Laundry Rooms
Author: Talia Hart
Published on March 5, 2026
Whether you love it or hate it, tackling laundry is always more enjoyable in a space that sparks joy. If you’re planning a laundry room
refresh but aren’t sure where to start, look to these inspiring rooms from the archives and beyond.
This charming laundry room boasts creamy yellow beadboard panelling and fetching terracotta- and pink-hued floor tile. “Even the usually mundane laundry room feels special. “I wanted to bring cheer to domestic tasks,” says designer Elizabeth Macfarlane.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
The laundry room in this West Vancouver house by designer Vania Pecchia is fresh in pale blue, amping up its
French country style.
Photographer: Tina Kulic
Designer: Vania Pecchia
In Lynda Reeves’s lakehouse, the hardworking laundry room features herringbone brick floors, compact appliances and a rotary iron to help with sheets and duvet covers.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Source: House & Home January/February 2022
Designer: Lynda Reeves with Gillian Atkins and Candace Thompson
This laundry room is small on space and big on style. Herringbone brick floors and a distressed rug gives it a warm and rustic feel, while a black semi-flush pendant keeps things feeling modern.
Photographer: Nicole Dianne
Designer: Eye For Pretty
This laundry room from the 2021 Princess Margaret Showhome was designed by Brian Gluckstein. The spacious room can also serve as as a craft room, homework area, or office.“This year, we raised the laundry appliances to eye level,” says Brian.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Source: House & Home November 2021
Designer: Brian Gluckstein; Architecture, Richard Wengle Architect
The homeowners of this eclectic home didn’t abandon the laundry room when they updated the space. In addition to quirky tile and cabinet colors, this room features heated floors, a hidden broom closet and a foldout ironing board.
We wouldn’t mind doing laundry or folding in this gorgeous room that features two washer and dryer sets, a built-in rod for line-drying and a spacious island for folding that doubles as a wrapping station or craft area.
Photographer: Michael Graydon & Nikole Herriott
Source: House & Home October 2020
Designer: Brian Gluckstein; Architecture by Richard Wengle Architect
Laundry rooms are a great excuse to have some fun with some eccentric colors or pattern, as seen in this main-floor laundry room that doubles as a mudroom.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home May 2021
Designer: Cynthia Ferguson; Architecture by Spragge + Company Architects; Landscape design by Joel Loblaw
Jordy Fagan of Collective Studio had a particularly fun time with her laundry room, where she used wall tiles to display a playful message.
Photographer: Kiely Ramos
Source: Collective Studio
Designer: Collective Studio
This light-filled upstairs laundry room has everything you need, from built-in rods to ample storage and pretty hampers. Keep cleaning products stylishly corralled in a woven basket.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Source: House & Home June 2021
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
Stacked laundry flies under the radar in this multitasking kitchen that also features a pullout pantry, fridge and coffee station concealed behind bright blue millwork.
Photographer: Maxime Desbiens
Source: House & Home September 2021
Designer: Nicola Marc
If you don’t quite have a laundry “room,” barn-style sliding doors are a clever way to conceal appliances and laundry storage.
Photographer: Donna Griffith
Source: House & Home April 2020
Designer: Barbara Purdy; Architecture by Abbott Design
This little laundry corner has a modern-rustic vibe with subway tile, a floating wood shelf, a single sconce and quirky wall art.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Source: House & Home November 2020
Designer: Shannon Vosters
Doing chores isn’t so bad when you have a place like this to do them in (and with a view!). Powder blue cabinetry hides built-in drying racks and cleaning essentials in this pretty laundry room.
Photographer: Laurey Glenn
Designer: Mel Bean Interiors
This graphic laundry room packs a punch with a geometric backsplash, moody cabinets and clever storage.
Photographer: Kim Jeffery
Source: House & Home March 2021
Designer: Shirley Meisels
We love the whimsical wallpaper and framed art in this multipurpose laundry room that also serves as an office.
Photographer: Ariana Tennyson
Source: House & Home January/February 2022
Designer: Jaclyn Peters
Grey cabinets give this laundry room a rustic feel, while a patterned backsplash adds character. Pro tip: add a dose of greenery to your laundry room with real or faux plants.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Katelyn Hermant and Sarah Siwik
A roman blind, traditional faucet and dark herringbone floors bring elegance to this bright and airy laundry room.
Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Source: House & Home March 2019
Designer: Karla Amadatsu, Kerrisdale Design
