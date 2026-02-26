10+ Living Rooms That Master The Cool, Collected Look

The best living rooms offer a place to lounge, entertain and reflect your personal style. Take cues from these curated rooms where homeowners combined comfortable seating with their personal collections for a cool and collected look. “Introducing furniture, textiles and lighting that blend old and new creates a multidimensional story in a living room,” says a designer Haley Dermenjian of TOM design studio.

Scroll down for some of the best living rooms that master the mix.