Inside A Modern House Decorated With Curvy Furniture, Statement Lighting And Cool Art

The shift toward artisanal personal and textural interiors offers great character and sensual appeal. Case in point: this family home in Toronto’s High Park neighbourhood designed by Clare Forndran and Danielle De Francesco of Forward Interiors. “Our clients craved something that felt elevated and unique — something they hadn’t seen anywhere else,” says Danielle. Danielle and Clare formed Forward Interiors in 2022. The homeowners hired them the following year to refresh their 4,000-square-foot home, and they quickly got to work. The designers revamped the entry, powder room, lower-level rec room, principal bedroom and ensuite, as well as sourcing new furniture throughout.

Step inside this fun and modern house designed by Forward Interiors!