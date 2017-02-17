15 Luxurious Master Suites That Invite Hours Of Relaxation

Luxury means different things to each of us, but when it comes to master suites, there’s a common thread: we want them to be as comfortable as possible, to reflect who we are and to be a place we can retreat to at the end of a long day. Whether it’s a freestanding tub that calls for a relaxing bubble bath or plush linen sheets that offer a good night’s sleep, these bedrooms and their ensuite bathrooms communicate luxury in their own way. Click through to see each dreamy escape.