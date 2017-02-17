15 Luxurious Master Suites That Invite Hours Of Relaxation
Luxury means different things to each of us, but when it comes to master suites, there’s a common thread: we want them to be as comfortable as possible, to reflect who we are and to be a place we can retreat to at the end of a long day. Whether it’s a freestanding tub that calls for a relaxing bubble bath or plush linen sheets that offer a good night’s sleep, these bedrooms and their ensuite bathrooms communicate luxury in their own way. Click through to see each dreamy escape.
An antique gold statue and beaded table lamp accentuate this headboard’s ornate design and lend the bedroom a luxe, worldly feel. A velvet technicolored throw pillow adds a playful pop of color.
In the bathroom, a serene palette gives due attention to the space’s more lavish features, including a sculptural freestanding tub and a walnut vanity encased in a travertine waterfall.
A geometric ceiling fixture and a high-contrast, blue and white striped rug energize this otherwise tranquil principal bedroom by designer Nam Dang-Mitchell.
Nam’s signature bold design style continues into the spacious master ensuite, where a huge metal-framed shower adds graphic detail.
Actor Yannick Bisson’s principal bedroom is a study in simplicity, with minimal furnishings and a soft, neutral palette. A tall headboard with a 10″ wide return creates a subtle cocooning effect.
In Yannick’s principal ensuite, designer Eric McClelland opted to forgo adding blinds in favor of preserving the lush, natural view. A tall cedar deck ensures privacy.
Low, mod furnishings put the spotlight on some of this Montreal bedroom’s more unique features, including an arched window with industrial appeal.
The loft’s monochromatic palette continues into the ensuite, where designer Julie Charbonneau used a streamlined chrome faucet to punctuate the neutral space.
Designer Sloan Mauran “loves the contrast of contemporary and more classical pieces,” so it’s no surprise that she juxtaposed a mod platform bed with a handsome Art Deco-style desk in her own principal bedroom.
Sloan’s love of contrast continues into her principal bath, where she coupled a mod egg-shaped soaker tub with a classic regency chair. A black marble fireplace and pedestal are glam accents.
A stag bust made of branches is a striking sculptural element in this principal bedroom. Designer Montana Burnett used earthy tones and textures for a natural, breezy aesthetic.
An embellished mirror Montana found at an antique market maximizes natural light and creates a dramatic focal point.
In this lofty principal bedroom, pattern — seen in the checkered carpet and ikat drape fabrics — were used to add interest to a neutral palette. A square glass lantern draws attention to the height of the ceiling.
Designer Effie Genovese added intrigue underfoot in the master bathroom with handsome veined marble floors. A walnut vanity adds natural color and warmth.
A quartet of pink flowers injects a burst of color into this sophisticated country bedroom. Designer Kimberley Seldon tucked the bed into a niche in the wall to maximize space.
In Kimberley’s bathroom, floor-length drapes add softness and warmth. When pulled open, oversized windows let in ample natural light and capitalize on the lush, verdant view outside.
The hand-painted branches of this trompe-l’oeil mural drift into this master bedroom when the door is left open. Burgundy shades on the chandelier are an unexpected touch that contrast against the primarily blue and white palette.
Designers Maxime Vandal and Richard Ouellette of Les Ensembliers wanted to preserve their home’s classic character while still giving it new life. In their master bathroom, a crisp white palette with vintage features, including the panelling around the tub, does exactly that. A single oar adds a nautical touch.
Elegant flourishes define this space by designer Silvana D’Addazio, who upholstered a feature wall in wool and crossed it through with walnut panels to create a stunning architectural backdrop. When coupled with a shapely pendant, the space has an almost Asian-inspired feel.
In this tranquil principal bathroom, an antique stool and a subdued palette of reds and blues add warmth to the otherwise white space.
Ali Yaphe of Y&Co isn’t afraid to play with scale, which is why she opted for a floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace in her own master bedroom. The prominent feature is made cozy with a small side table and vintage leather chair.
Designer Mazen El-Abdallah clad the floors and walls of Ali’s bathroom in a natural stone for a homey, organic feel. Wood accents, a textured white rug and a pair of linen towels make the space feel cozy.
Rich browns and greys create a calming retreat in this master bedroom. A mod, flower-inspired pendant light nods to the wallpaper’s floral motif.
Marble tilework and polished nickel accents give interior designer Betty Theodoropoulos’s principal bath a luxe, fresh feel. Graphic black window frames contrast against all the white and give the space a modern edge.
Bold patterns, rich fabrics and a chic yet casual style characterize Nicholas Mellamphy’s fashion-forward bedroom. Pops of green and pink — two of Nicholas’s favourite colors — energize the otherwise restful space.
In the ensuite, pink dahlias, bottles of cologne and a framed portrait of Cary Grant make for a charming, tailored vignette.
Designer Brian Gluckstein stole space from the attic to make this principal bedroom, which is part of a former Princess Margaret Showhome, feel more cavernous. “Why have an 8′ ceiling when you can have a 12′ one?” says Brian.
Brian chose a soothing, creamy hue for the principal ensuite and embellished the feature walls behind the tub for a soft patina.
Hudson’s Bay president Bonnie Brooks’ own master bedroom is bright and airy. And while the decor does skew towards minimalism, symmetrical side tables and a parchment dressing table keep the space from feeling too spartan.
In Bonnie’s ensuite, a concrete floor in the shower adds a raw, natural touch and contrasts against the space’s more polished elements, including the floating lacquered vanity. A Victoria + Albert tub is a gorgeous, sculptural piece.
