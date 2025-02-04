Decorating & Design Focus: 10+ Bold Shades To Give Your Lamps A Bespoke Look Author: Chelsea Dolan Published on February 4, 2025 Print This Add a pop to your living space with these bold lamp shades. Scroll down to shop H&H’s favorites on the market right now! Large Cotton A tonal safari print adds interest to a classic black cotton shade. Products: In Black and Safari Animals. $75. H&M Home Amisha A pleated linen shade with a groovy retro print. Products: In Slate Blue-gold. Approx. $222. Oka Brookings This striking solid linen shade comes in several colors. Products: In Chartreuse. Approx. $96. Serena & Lily Round Go trad with a handmade gathered linen shade in a classic pattern. Products: In Blue Quartz. Approx. $202. Fermoie Scallop Pretty blooms and a scalloped bottom lend a feminine feel. Products: In Botanical Motif. $114. Urban Outfitters Drum With Cranes A bold graphic on black linen makes a glam statement. Products: In Black and Gold by Amy Haywood. Approx. $339. Couture Lamps Brass This lacquered brushed brass shade has Art Deco appeal. Products: $298. Matilda Goad & Co. Home of Dodo Salmon Run The animal and plant motif on this cotton shade brings a touch of whimsy. Products: By Michelle Morin. $88. Anthropologie Ava Green A fashion shade of long fringes over a drum base. Products: By PalaisSustainable. $203. Etsy Rhode Inspired by vintage prints, this colourful shade is edged in a green ribbon binding. Products: In Begonia Floral. $119. West Elm Blue Striped French Nautical stripes on pleated linen give this shade a coastal vibe. Products: By Daniska Studio. $104. Etsy NYMÖ This perforated polyester shade casts a decorative pattern when lit. Products: In Black-brass. $45. Ikea Source: House & Home Up Next The Look Of Luxe: 10+ Rooms That Have ItView gallery