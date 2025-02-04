Decorating & Design

Focus: 10+ Bold Shades To Give Your Lamps A Bespoke Look

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on February 4, 2025

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

Add a pop to your living space with these bold lamp shades. Scroll down to shop H&H’s favorites on the market right now!

Large Cotton

A tonal safari print adds interest to a classic black cotton shade.

Products: In Black and Safari Animals. $75. H&M Home

Amisha

A pleated linen shade with a groovy retro print.

Products: In Slate Blue-gold. Approx. $222. Oka

Brookings

This striking solid linen shade comes in several colors.

Products: In Chartreuse. Approx. $96. Serena & Lily

Round

Go trad with a handmade gathered linen shade in a classic pattern.

Products: In Blue Quartz. Approx. $202. Fermoie

Scallop

Pretty blooms and a scalloped bottom lend a feminine feel.

Products: In Botanical Motif. $114. Urban Outfitters

Drum With Cranes

A bold graphic on black linen makes a glam statement.

Products: In Black and Gold by Amy Haywood. Approx. $339. Couture Lamps

Brass

This lacquered brushed brass shade has Art Deco appeal.

Products: $298. Matilda Goad & Co.

Home of Dodo Salmon Run

The animal and plant motif on this cotton shade brings a touch of whimsy.

Products: By Michelle Morin. $88. Anthropologie

Ava Green

A fashion shade of long fringes over a drum base.

Products: By PalaisSustainable. $203. Etsy

Rhode

Inspired by vintage prints, this colourful shade is edged in a green ribbon binding.

Products: In Begonia Floral. $119. West Elm

Blue Striped French

Nautical stripes on pleated linen give this shade a coastal vibe.

Products: By Daniska Studio. $104. Etsy

NYMÖ

This perforated polyester shade casts a decorative pattern when lit.

Products: In Black-brass. $45. Ikea
Source:

House & Home

Up Next

The Look Of Luxe: 10+ Rooms That Have It

Related Articles

Trending Now: These Versatile Round Tables Are Great For Foyers And Dining Nooks

New & Now: Our Favorite Finds From The World Of Design

Focus: Stylish Outdoor Accent Tables And Stools For Your Backyard