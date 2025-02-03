Decorating & Design
The Look Of Luxe: 10+ Rooms That Have It
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on February 3, 2025
What are some of the
luxury design elements that make a room look expensive? It’s not always the most prominent or obvious item. We gathered 10 luxe rooms from the H&H archives that exemplify the look with thoughtful attention to details that go a long way. Scroll down!
Limewash Walls
In this
living room, artisanal lime washed walls and ceiling are rich and create an environment of quiet luxury. One of the reasons this finish (a mix of natural lime putty and water) looks rich is because the application is more labor-intensive than applying regular paint with a roller. After the first layer has dried, the second layer is applied in a crisscross brushstroke technique by hand to give it depth.
Photographer: Doublespace Photography
Designer: Ali Budd
Layered Lighting
Designers are often split on recessed lighting (or pot lights), but are unified when it comes to advocating for several sources of illumination to bathe a room in light. In this kitchen, graceful pendants, a burnished sconce and even a petite table lamp brighten the moody room and supply ample task lighting.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: Tiffany Leigh
Custom Drapes
Forget the ready-made tab panels if you want your rooms to look rich. In this apartment, the curtain rods are hung as high as possible to give the room an expansive feel, the length perfectly kisses the floor, and they are lushly gathered for an elegant drape.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Katharine Newman (design)/Peter Cebulak (architecture)
Framed Doorways
In this home by Kim Lambert, carefully considered materials bring a wonderful richness, including grey marble trim that
frames the entrance to the living room.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Source: House & Home
Designer: Kim Lambert
Oversized Art
Big, bold pieces of art have commanding presence. In this
Port Carling cottage, a triptych of contemporary pieces anchor a wall. A gallery wall of many small pieces looks eclectic and personal, but if the goal is to look high end, choose large-scale pieces.
Photographer: Robin Stubbert
Designer: Steve Jarrett (architectural design)/Christopher Spraggett (design)
Modern Hardware
Quality hardware can have a huge impact — not just for their finish, but the feel and heft of it. Designer Jamie Banfield chose semi-circular brass handles for this bathroom vanity. This
half moon pull by Sarah Sherman Samuel are focal points for this linear vanity.
Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Jamie Banfield
Deep Hues
Moody, saturated colors are mounting a revival and because they are cosy, enveloping and translate into a high-end effect. “Deep colors can be very calming and intimate,” says designer Susannah Holmberg. “It adds visual interest and creates a feeling of depth.” This formerly white kitchen gets a shot in the arm from deep tones, while glass-fronted cabinets are backed with bold
patterned wallpaper to show off white dishes.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Vintage Pieces
Heirloom, antique and vintage furniture makes a home look curated, and lend rooms character. Here, the homeowner’s vintage sideboard contrasts the dark wood floors in this charming
carriage house.
Photographer: Ryan McDonald
Designer: Susannah Holmberg
Wallpapered Ceilings
Designers have been turning to the “fifth wall” to add panache and polish to spaces. In this dining space, designer Ali Budd chose a graphic, modern pattern to warm up the white walls, and played up the impact with two oversized woven pendants.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd
Oversized Plants
Designer Cory DeFrancisco counts Spanish style, olive and citrus trees amongst some of his California influences. “One of our first inspiration pictures was of olive and citrus trees in Santa Barbara,” says Cory of this luxury home. A dwarf olive tree in the living room recalls Cory’s inspiration for the design.
Photographer: Petra Ford
Source: House & Home
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco
Large Slabs Of Stone
Using large expanses of natural stone on counters and backsplashes has major impact, and telegraphs a luxurious look. In this kitchen, the natural stone elevates this kitchen because of the beauty of the unique veining pattern, and an arched niche provides a striking frame for a big slab of Calacatta marble.
Photographer: Petra Ford
Designer: Cory DeFrancisco