The Look Of Luxe: 10+ Rooms That Have It

Limewash Walls

In this living room, artisanal lime washed walls and ceiling are rich and create an environment of quiet luxury. One of the reasons this finish (a mix of natural lime putty and water) looks rich is because the application is more labor-intensive than applying regular paint with a roller. After the first layer has dried, the second layer is applied in a crisscross brushstroke technique by hand to give it depth.

Photographer: Doublespace Photography