Canadian Greenhouse Kits To Try

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on December 4, 2025

Greenhouse living was identified as one of our top trends for 2026, and it means these spaces are not only about pampering plants, but allowing humans to flourish. Greenhouses can double as multi-use art or yoga studios, a WFH space, or even a spot to entertain and dine. Here are some practical considerations if you want to take the plunge with a greenhouse kit.

The greenhouse should be easily accessible, preferably with a southern exposure, running from east to west for maximum sunlight exposure in winter months. Consider the utilities you want (electricity is a must for four-season heating), in addition to water, ventilation and cooling. Smaller hobby greenhouses (under 110 square feet) typically don’t require a permit, but check with your municipality.

There are two types of panels to consider: polycarbonate boosts insulation and diffuses light, while classic glass maximizes clarity — but if you live in an area that receives heavy snowfalls — make sure they’re sturdy, snow can weigh up to 13 lbs. per square foot. Typically, greenhouse kits are set on simple foundations like a treated wood base anchored with rebar, or a shallow concrete slab. Larger greenhouses usually require engineered foundations, often incorporating concrete footings and sonotubes that prevent damage from frost heave. Read on for more on greenhouse kits from Canadian companies.

The 10′-x-12′ Victory Orange Chalet/Palram Canopia from Canada Greenhouse Kits has a spacious T-shaped cathedral design, allowing plenty of room for trellising tall growing plants and climbing vines, or creating an indoor/outdoor escape, complete with bookcase and woven furniture.

Products: Victory Orange Chalet/Palram Canopia, Greenhouse, Canada Greenhouse Kits, $4,195

The pergola of the Bellerose XL Greenhouse can be adorned with hanging pots or climbing plants to naturalize the structure. This greenhouse from Backyard Discovery Canada measures 13’x-11′ can withstand 76 cm of snow and winds up to 160 km/h. The commercial-grade polycarbonate roof and window panels improve heat retention by 30% for year-round gardening. It includes three electrical outlets and three USB ports to power a laptop or garden tools, with interior and exterior hose hook ups.

Products: Bellerose XL Greenhouse, Backyard Discovery, $7,999

This white framed Cottage series greenhouse from BC Greenhouse Builders (Canada’s oldest greenhouse manufacturer) has picturesque fleur-de-lys finials that capture all the romance of a Victorian garden. A storm door on both the front and back sides offer easy access, with double bay roof vents for optimum air circulation.

Products: Cottage 8'-x-12' greenhouse, BC Greenhouse Builders, $10,780 (single glass) to $32,670 (double glass)

The T-shaped Triomphe Orangery Chalet Greenhouse from Canada Greenhouse Kits has high side walls and vaulted ceilings, for over 9′ of headroom. It’s large enough for a dining table to throw a dinner party or create a lounge filled with comfortable seating. Lighting and heating is available to purchase separately to accommodate four-season use and the walls are strong enough to support shelves for plants, decorations, books or dishes.

Products: Triomphe 12'-x'15' Orangery Chalet Greenhouse, Canada Greenhouse Kits, $13,375

BC Greenhouse Builders’ double-glass Cape Cod greenhouse is a handsome addition to a backyard. The black frame seems to melt into the surrounding greenery, while the wide doors can easily accommodate furniture.

Products: Cape Cod 10'8"-x-18'10" greenhouse, BC Greenhouse Builders, $30,920

Decorative Victorian roof cresting and finials sets the 8′-x-12′ Parkside greenhouse apart, adding a romantic flourish. The maintenance-free aluminum frame from Backyard Greenhouses is painted black and has single-tempered glass side walls, and automatic solar vent openers to increase air circulation for seedlings. Decorative base panels are anchored by pressure-treated lumber and the door can hinge right or left.

Products: Parkside greenhouse, Backyard Greenhouses, $11,995

This steeply pitched roof of the Cape Cod greenhouse looks graceful, and is effective for shedding snow as it slides off the roof. This greenhouse from BC Greenhouse Builders has a classic New England architectural look, and the height easily accommodates young trees or long hanging baskets. Double-bay room vents keep it cool in summer for an evening dinner party, with storefront-style double doors that are generous and welcoming.

Products: Cape Cod 14'x20' greenhouse, BC Greenhouse Builders, starting at $31,465 (3mm single overlap glass) to $66,100 (double glass)

Traditional series greenhouses are one of the most popular greenhouse designs since the 1950s, according to BC Greenhouse Builders. It’s energy-efficient with a classic straight eave: the lower pitch roof has less air volume to heat, to provide more energy efficiency.

Products: Traditional greenhouse, 8'-x-8' single glass, BC Greenhouse Builders,  from $8,410 (single glass) to $22,410 for double glass)

