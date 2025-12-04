Canadian Greenhouse Kits To Try

Presented by:

Greenhouse living was identified as one of our top trends for 2026, and it means these spaces are not only about pampering plants, but allowing humans to flourish. Greenhouses can double as multi-use art or yoga studios, a WFH space, or even a spot to entertain and dine. Here are some practical considerations if you want to take the plunge with a greenhouse kit.

The greenhouse should be easily accessible, preferably with a southern exposure, running from east to west for maximum sunlight exposure in winter months. Consider the utilities you want (electricity is a must for four-season heating), in addition to water, ventilation and cooling. Smaller hobby greenhouses (under 110 square feet) typically don’t require a permit, but check with your municipality.

There are two types of panels to consider: polycarbonate boosts insulation and diffuses light, while classic glass maximizes clarity — but if you live in an area that receives heavy snowfalls — make sure they’re sturdy, snow can weigh up to 13 lbs. per square foot. Typically, greenhouse kits are set on simple foundations like a treated wood base anchored with rebar, or a shallow concrete slab. Larger greenhouses usually require engineered foundations, often incorporating concrete footings and sonotubes that prevent damage from frost heave. Read on for more on greenhouse kits from Canadian companies.