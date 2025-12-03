Hygge Holiday: A 19th-century Farmhouse Gets Restored In A Serene Scandi Style

The Cronk farmhouse is nestled in North Port, Ont., a lesser-known community of Prince Edward County that’s brimming with history. Lore has it that many of its settlers were Quakers; it’s likely that the Cronks, the family who built this farmhouse in 1802, were part of the United Empire Loyalists who immigrated to Upper Canada. While this storied heritage wasn’t the main draw for owners Jodie and Jesse Merson, who also have a home in Toronto, it’s certainly why the farmhouse still bears the name Cronk more than two centuries later.

Jodie and Jesse purchased the property in 2017; they’d often vacationed in The County and enjoyed the wineries, breweries, farms and the beach. “We love the area, so we went out looking and came across this beautiful, old white farmhouse,” says Jodie. “It needed work, but it had a lot of character.”

They wanted a place to unwind and host friends and family, but they also envisioned it as a house they could rent out. In 2019, they enlisted their friend Toronto designer Alison Milne for the reno project. Alison and her team transformed the property into a modern, 4,000- square-foot, Scandi-style farmhouse with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a new lease on life. “They loved the space as it was, but it needed polish,” says Alison. “It had good vibes and that was the feeling we wanted to harness.”