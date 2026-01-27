Decorating & Design
The City Column: What To Do In Charlevoix, Que.
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on January 27, 2026
With excellent skiing and snowshoeing, thermal spas and some of the best food in both Quebec and North America,
Charlevoix is a delicious winter escape. Stay at design-forward hotels, road-trip on the flavour and craft trails, and visit exhibitions by local artists.
Where to Stay
New: Repère Boréal
This collection of modern cabins, each with a unique design, will immerse you in nature. One cabin is perched 32 feet in the air, providing fabulous vistas of Charlevoix, and another is a hidden-away den amongst the trees.
3141 route du Fleuve, Les Éboulements, Que.
Classic: Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu
With more than a century of welcoming travellers to the region, this hotel is legendary. Book in and dine at one of four superb restaurants, or relax in the outdoor heated pool. You’re just 20 minutes from the groomed and backcountry trails of Mont Grand-Fonds.
181 rue Richelieu, La Malbaie, Que.
Faux Bergers, and chef and co-owner Sylvain Dervieux Where to Eat
Classic: Le Sainti
This resto boasts river views and a finely curated wine list. The five-course tasting menu for two is a fun way to explore Le Sainti’s showcase of Charlevoix flavours. Try arancini with local cheese, popcorn-style sweetbreads, and beef, duck and fish entrées.
150 chemin des Bains, Saint-Irénée, Que.
Classic: Faux Bergers
The team here takes farm-to- table dining seriously — fitting when your restaurant sits on the Famille Migneron farm, which specializes in cheese. For both lunch and dinner, you’ll experience an ever-changing multicourse menu that makes the most of hyperlocal ingredients.
1339 boulevard Mgr de Laval, Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.
Classic: Mouton Noir
A Charlevoix institution serving creative takes on traditional regional fare. The dining room is so charming and cosy, you’ll feel like you’re in someone’s home. Try the charcuterie and tartare, then dig into hearty mains including local lamb, duck and pork, and save room for the signature carrot cake.
43 rue Sainte-Anne, Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.
Musée d’art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul What to See
Classic: The Flavour Trail
Given Charlevoix’s reputation as Quebec’s breadbasket, exploring the region’s Flavour Trail is a must. Stop and taste the offerings, from seafood to sweet treats, as well as local wine, cheese and more. There are more than 70 farms, producers and restaurants on the trail to discover.
Various locations.
Classic: Musée d’art contemporain de Baie-Saint-Paul
The region’s premier spot for contemporary art. This winter, the museum has curated three diverse exhibitions including
Thresholds, the life-size sculptural installations of Montreal artist Jannick Deslauriers examining the concept of care, and Drawing the world from my window, a group exhibition about the privacy, intimacy and freedom of home.
23 rue Ambroise- Fafard, Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.
Boutique métiers d’art Charlevoix Where to Shop
Classic: Boutique métiers d’art Charlevoix
One of the many drives you can do in Charlevoix is a craft trail that leads you to various ateliers and makers. At this boutique, you’ll find creations from many local artisans all in one spot. Find a perfect souvenir amongst the incredible art, including wood carvings, handmade wine racks and hand-stitched textiles.
1 rue Ambroise- Fafard, Suite 11, Baie-Saint- Paul, Que.
Classic: Cidrerie et Vergers Pedneault
A family business in operation for more than a hundred years, this cidery and orchard is Charlevoix’s largest fruit farm and a hub for many local producers. At the Baie-Saint- Paul shop, you can browse Pedneault’s own ciders, charcuterie board essentials, spices, teas, marinated mushrooms, fruit-infused butters and more.
74 rue Saint- Jean-Baptiste, Baie-Saint Paul, Que.