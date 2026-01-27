The City Column: What To Do In Charlevoix, Que.

Faux Bergers, and chef and co-owner Sylvain Dervieux

Where to Eat

Classic: Le Sainti

This resto boasts river views and a finely curated wine list. The five-course tasting menu for two is a fun way to explore Le Sainti’s showcase of Charlevoix flavours. Try arancini with local cheese, popcorn-style sweetbreads, and beef, duck and fish entrées.

150 chemin des Bains, Saint-Irénée, Que.

Classic: Faux Bergers

The team here takes farm-to- table dining seriously — fitting when your restaurant sits on the Famille Migneron farm, which specializes in cheese. For both lunch and dinner, you’ll experience an ever-changing multicourse menu that makes the most of hyperlocal ingredients.

1339 boulevard Mgr de Laval, Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.

Classic: Mouton Noir

A Charlevoix institution serving creative takes on traditional regional fare. The dining room is so charming and cosy, you’ll feel like you’re in someone’s home. Try the charcuterie and tartare, then dig into hearty mains including local lamb, duck and pork, and save room for the signature carrot cake.

43 rue Sainte-Anne, Baie-Saint-Paul, Que.