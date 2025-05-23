Decorating & Design
The City Column: What To Do In Calgary
Author: Maryam Siddiqi
Published on May 23, 2025
The gateway to the Rockies, Calgary is a perfect mix of rugged and refined. If you’re planning to attend the city’s world-famous Stampede this summer, use this as a primer for the rest of your stay, or visit this spring to explore the fab restaurants,
galleries and shops before the crowds descend. Explore our Calgary travel guide below.
Where to Stay
New: The Dorian, Autograph Collection
One of the city’s newest hotels, The Dorian features a design inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Guest rooms are a modern take on Victorian England — think
jewel colours and playfully patterned wallpaper and upholstery.
525 5th Ave., SW
Photographer: Gabe Roth
Where to Stay
Classic: Fairmont Palliser
Elegance personified, the Palliser has been welcoming guests to Calgary for more than a century including VIPs Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth II and Cary Grant. Make time for a bite at the lobby’s Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar, perfect for people watching.
133 9th Ave., SW
Photographer: Courtesy of Fairmont Palliser
Where to Eat
New: Orchard Restaurant
One of Calgary’s buzziest restaurants. Led by chef Jenny Kang, the kitchen focuses on
Mediterranean flavours with an Asian twist. Try the Crispy Pork Belly, Tofu Katsu and, of course, the local beef rib eye. The interiors are biophilic, with plants in every corner and cascading from the ceiling.
620 10th Ave., SW, Suite 134
Classic: Charcut
Connie DeSousa and John Jackson’s two Charcut locations have injected Calgary’s restaurant scene with fresh energy. Build your own charcuterie board and snack on Cacio e Pepe Fries, but leave room for the incredible steak, chicken or bison.
899 Centre St. South and 4150 University Ave., NW
Photographer: Chris Amet
What to See
Contemporary Calgary
Though the Glenbow Museum is closed for a major redo and relocation (it’s due to reopen in 2026), you can get your art fix at Contemporary Calgary. This gallery celebrates modern art in a beautiful Brutalist building, the city’s former planetarium.
11th St., SW, Suite 701
Esker Foundation Contemporary Art Gallery
Another art space celebrating multidisciplinary
artists from Canada and abroad. Alberta artist Megan Feniak’s carved and cast sculptures will be featured this spring in the exhibition With All Our Vernal Suns.
1011 9th Ave., SE, fourth floor
Studio Bell
A music venue and recording and broadcast facility, Studio Bell is also home of the Canadian Music Halls of Fame, celebrating decades of Juno winners. This spring, check out exhibitions like
From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada, 1964− 1966, and visit level four for hands-on music-making.
850 4th St., SE
Banff National Park
Just a 90-minute drive from Calgary is Banff National Park, one of Canada’s most majestic sites. Hiking is an option, but if you’re just visiting the town, don’t miss riding the Banff Gondola to soak in the
mountain views. End your day with dinner and a stay at the famous Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.
Banff Gondola: at the end of Mountain Ave., Banff, Alta.; Fairmont Banff Springs: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, Alta.
Photographer: Roam Creative
Where to Shop
Classic: Banbury Lane
An institution for hardware. Discover curated collections from England’s Armac Martin and Atlas Homewares, plus more specialty makers.
1301 10th Ave., SW
New: Montauk Sofa
The new showroom is located in an industrial loft space, a perfect backdrop for the brand’s luxe
statement furniture, all made at the company’s Montreal factory.
617 10th Ave., SW
New: Dwell Modern
Here you’ll find sculptural outdoor pieces from Italian brand Driade, as well as Ligne Roset seating and Gandía Blasco rugs.
701 11th Ave., SW
Photographer: Courtesy of Banbury Lane