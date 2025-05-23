The City Column: What To Do In Calgary

What to See

Contemporary Calgary

Though the Glenbow Museum is closed for a major redo and relocation (it’s due to reopen in 2026), you can get your art fix at Contemporary Calgary. This gallery celebrates modern art in a beautiful Brutalist building, the city’s former planetarium.

11th St., SW, Suite 701

Esker Foundation Contemporary Art Gallery

Another art space celebrating multidisciplinary artists from Canada and abroad. Alberta artist Megan Feniak’s carved and cast sculptures will be featured this spring in the exhibition With All Our Vernal Suns.

1011 9th Ave., SE, fourth floor

Studio Bell

A music venue and recording and broadcast facility, Studio Bell is also home of the Canadian Music Halls of Fame, celebrating decades of Juno winners. This spring, check out exhibitions like From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada, 1964− 1966, and visit level four for hands-on music-making.

850 4th St., SE

Banff National Park

Just a 90-minute drive from Calgary is Banff National Park, one of Canada’s most majestic sites. Hiking is an option, but if you’re just visiting the town, don’t miss riding the Banff Gondola to soak in the mountain views. End your day with dinner and a stay at the famous Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.

Banff Gondola: at the end of Mountain Ave., Banff, Alta.; Fairmont Banff Springs: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, Alta.