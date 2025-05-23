Decorating & Design

The City Column: What To Do In Calgary

Author: Maryam Siddiqi

Published on May 23, 2025

The gateway to the Rockies, Calgary is a perfect mix of rugged and refined. If you’re planning to attend the city’s world-famous Stampede this summer, use this as a primer for the rest of your stay, or visit this spring to explore the fab restaurants, galleries and shops before the crowds descend. Explore our Calgary travel guide below.

A wide shot of a pretty hotel room, in which the walls are lined with bold floral wallpaper, which is the same print as the couch, and a large bed sits against the wall. A large window looks out on the Calgary skyline, and a large desk/vanity and dress form sit opposite the bed. calgary travel guide

Where to Stay

New: The Dorian, Autograph Collection

One of the city’s newest hotels, The Dorian features a design inspired by Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray. Guest rooms are a modern take on Victorian England — think jewel colours and playfully patterned wallpaper and upholstery.

525 5th Ave., SW

wide shot of a luxurious restaurant dining room with deep orange leather booths and plush suede chairs. The walls and columns are are white marble bathed in soft white light emitted from modern orb lighting fixtures. The floor is an intricate diamond patterned tile. calgary travel guide

Where to Stay

Classic: Fairmont Palliser

Elegance personified, the Palliser has been welcoming guests to Calgary for more than a century including VIPs Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth II and Cary Grant. Make time for a bite at the lobby’s Hawthorn Dining Room & Bar, perfect for people watching.

133 9th Ave., SW

A vertical photo of an upscale restaurant with long classic tables and chairs with gold bars and blue velvet seating. several plant baskets hang from the ceiling, their vines hanging in the air over the tables. a mirrored wall with a light coloured wooden shelving unit with bottles of liquor and wine occupies the back wall, and warm toned lamps and candles give the space a homey glow. calgary travel guide

Where to Eat

New: Orchard Restaurant

One of Calgary’s buzziest restaurants. Led by chef Jenny Kang, the kitchen focuses on Mediterranean flavours with an Asian twist. Try the Crispy Pork Belly, Tofu Katsu and, of course, the local beef rib eye. The interiors are biophilic, with plants in every corner and cascading from the ceiling.

620 10th Ave., SW, Suite 134

Classic: Charcut

Connie DeSousa and John Jackson’s two Charcut locations have injected Calgary’s restaurant scene with fresh energy. Build your own charcuterie board and snack on Cacio e Pepe Fries, but leave room for the incredible steak, chicken or bison.

899 Centre St. South and 4150 University Ave., NW

calgary travel guide

What to See

Contemporary Calgary

Though the Glenbow Museum is closed for a major redo and relocation (it’s due to reopen in 2026), you can get your art fix at Contemporary Calgary. This gallery celebrates modern art in a beautiful Brutalist building, the city’s former planetarium.

11th St., SW, Suite 701

Esker Foundation Contemporary Art Gallery

Another art space celebrating multidisciplinary artists from Canada and abroad. Alberta artist Megan Feniak’s carved and cast sculptures will be featured this spring in the exhibition With All Our Vernal Suns.

1011 9th Ave., SE, fourth floor

Studio Bell

A music venue and recording and broadcast facility, Studio Bell is also home of the Canadian Music Halls of Fame, celebrating decades of Juno winners. This spring, check out exhibitions like From Me to You: The Beatles in Canada, 1964− 1966, and visit level four for hands-on music-making.

850 4th St., SE

Banff National Park

Just a 90-minute drive from Calgary is Banff National Park, one of Canada’s most majestic sites. Hiking is an option, but if you’re just visiting the town, don’t miss riding the Banff Gondola to soak in the mountain views. End your day with dinner and a stay at the famous Fairmont Banff Springs hotel.

Banff Gondola: at the end of Mountain Ave., Banff, Alta.; Fairmont Banff Springs: 405 Spray Ave., Banff, Alta.

A wide shot of the interior of a hardware store, which features brass, metal, and silver coloured hardware of all sorts, from handles to knockers on rotating shelves. calgary travel guide

Where to Shop

Classic: Banbury Lane

An institution for hardware. Discover curated collections from England’s Armac Martin and Atlas Homewares, plus more specialty makers.

1301 10th Ave., SW

New: Montauk Sofa

The new showroom is located in an industrial loft space, a perfect backdrop for the brand’s luxe statement furniture, all made at the company’s Montreal factory.

617 10th Ave., SW

New: Dwell Modern

Here you’ll find sculptural outdoor pieces from Italian brand Driade, as well as Ligne Roset seating and Gandía Blasco rugs.

701 11th Ave., SW

