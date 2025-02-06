Decorating & Design

Clever Ideas For Your Next Kitchen Or Bath Reno

Published on February 6, 2025

Planning a room makeover? Steal these clever tips for your next kitchen or bathroom reno.

Indulge in a Gas Fireplace

It’s definitely a luxury, but worth it if you always find yourself entertaining guests in the kitchen. Install the fireplace at eye level so you can see it over the cabinets.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Brian Gluckstein

Get More Out Of An Island

In this 834-square-foot condo kitchen, the island performs not one but three different functions. It’s a cooking zone, a place to eat, and a TV is mounted on it. What else could your island do?

Photographer: Margaret Mulligan
Designer: Fenwick Bonnell

Try Barely-there Wall Outlets

Outlets are a necessity in a kitchen, but they’re usually not the prettiest thing to look at. If you have a beautiful wall of marble or a feature wall of tile, opt for seamless, flush-mounted wall outlets like these ones from Bocci that fade into the background.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Veronica Martin

Add a Pullout Shelf to Your Coffee Station

Make access to your morning cup of joe that much easier with a shelf that extends outside of the cabinet. This is particularly helpful if your coffee station is on the small side, and it also makes cleanup a breeze.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay

Two is Better Than One

If you love entertaining or just hate doing dishes, investing in two dishwashers might be the way to go. Use one for your plates, cutlery and glassware while the other handles the bigger pots and pans. Either way, your kitchen tidying will go by super fast.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay

Disguise Your Bulkheads

Dealing with an awkward overhead heating vent is a challenge in any space. Wallpapering over it seems like it would bring more attention to the boxy protrusion but, in fact, it helps it disappear. The key here is to wallpaper the ceiling as well, so that the lines of the bulkhead are blurred.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Colette van den Thillart

Opt for a Tile Runner

Along well-used circulation paths in a kitchen (such as in front of a sink), consider adding a permanent tile runner. Lay the tile flush with your other flooring for a seamless transition between the two materials. Easy-to-clean and durable tile will stand up to heavy traffic and last for years to come.

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Ami McKay

Install a Counter in Front of a Window

Conventional wisdom says never to obstruct the view from a window. However, in compact quarters like this condo, running a counter across the window to create an eating space makes perfect sense. Who wouldn’t want to look out at this view?

Photographer: Janis Nicolay
Designer: Peter Wilds

Hang a Corner Mirror

If you’re faced with a situation where you can’t move a window, get creative. Here, a swivelling mirror was installed off to the side, leaving the opening undisturbed.

Photographer: Michelle Johnson
Designer: Gillian Segal

Frame a Window in Stone

If you’ve chosen a large slab in marble or soapstone for your backsplash or counters, you’ll have offcuts of the material left over. Work with your fabricator to maximize the number of cuts you can get from your slab and use them for the trim around your windows.

Photographer: Ema Peter
Designer: Gillian Segal

Plan for a Built-in Bar

The dead space behind drywall is often forgotten in newly built homes and renovations. This alcove features a wine rack and bar counter up top, and fridge and freezer drawers hidden behind cabinet panels down below. Co-ordinating the panels with the kitchen creates a seamless experience from one room to the next.

Consider the Charm of a Curtain

Add pattern to your kitchen by replacing a typical cabinet door with whimsical fabric. Try it in front of an often-used appliance like a microwave to make quick access a breeze

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Jess Craven

Rethink the Medicine Cabinet

Finding a medicine cabinet that works with your design scheme can be tricky, plus they can be bulky. Instead, tuck one off to the side in a drywall opening. Here, it’s so discreet you could almost miss it.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Maayan Kessler and Jo Levitan

Leave a Nook for Towels

Break up the design of a vanity with a variety of door styles. The fluted drawers here open by touch-latch and hold hair dryers and brushes, while the centre portion is left open for a stack of fresh towels.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
