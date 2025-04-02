Shop: Inside ADH Fine Hardware’s Revamped Toronto Flagship

ADH Fine Hardware is a proud, third-generation family business specializing in high-quality decorative hardware. Founded in 1986 by Harold Shearer as a mobile locksmith business, the company is now run by his grandson, Luke Shearer. In 2021, ADH expanded to open a second showroom in Montreal and, recently, the Toronto flagship was extensively renovated. The bright, 1,000-square-foot modern warehouse space is a great resource and offers a curated selection of door entry sets, cabinet hardware, bath accessories and more from international brands such as Emtek, Rocky Mountain Hardware and Armac Martin, as well as Canadian favourites like Canadian Builders Hardware.

