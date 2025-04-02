Decorating & Design

Shop: Inside ADH Fine Hardware’s Revamped Toronto Flagship

Author: Gillian Atkins

Published on April 2, 2025

ADH Fine Hardware is a proud, third-generation family business specializing in high-quality decorative hardware. Founded in 1986 by Harold Shearer as a mobile locksmith business, the company is now run by his grandson, Luke Shearer. In 2021, ADH expanded to open a second showroom in Montreal and, recently, the Toronto flagship was extensively renovated. The bright, 1,000-square-foot modern warehouse space is a great resource and offers a curated selection of door entry sets, cabinet hardware, bath accessories and more from international brands such as Emtek, Rocky Mountain Hardware and Armac Martin, as well as Canadian favourites like Canadian Builders Hardware.

Scroll down for a look inside, and to shop some of our favourite products.

“Our new curated showroom offers the design community a refined resource for exceptional decorative hardware,” says Luke Shearer, president of ADH Fine Hardware.

Photographer: Raffi Tutundjian

Rosalie and Harold Shearer with the original owner of 1750 Avenue Road (ADH’s current location) in the early 1970s.

Photographer: Courtesy of ADH Fine Hardware

Visit ADH Fine Hardware’s Toronto flagship at 1750 Avenue Rd. Call ahead to make an appointment at (416) 785-8393, and shop some of our favourite products below.

Photographer: Raffi Tutundjian
Photographer: Courtesy of ADH Fine Hardware
Products: Door knocker in Dark Brown Patina by Sun Valley Bronze, from $633. ADH Fine Hardware
Photographer: Courtesy of ADH Fine Hardware
Products: Withenshaw pull in Aged Brass by Armac Martin, from $114. ADH Fine Hardware
Photographer: Courtesy of ADH Fine Hardware
Products: Ophelia cabinet pull in Silicon Bronze Brushed by Rocky Mountain Hardware, from $91. ADH Fine Hardware
Photographer: Courtesy of ADH Fine Hardware
Products: Oasis entry set in Silicon Bronze Brushed by Rocky Mountain Hardware, from $1,555. ADH Fine Hardware
Source:

House & Home

