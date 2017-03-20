30 Sofas That Prove Color Is What Your Living Room Is Missing
Are you craving a dash of lemon yellow or pastel pink in your living room? A colorful couch just might be the answer. From marigold to watermelon and ruby red, sofas in every color of the rainbow can perk up your living room, and give it a much-needed dose of drama and personality.
Still not convinced? Here are 30 examples that help you stop thinking in neutrals, and start seeing your space in color.
A tufted crushed velvet couch looks even more luxurious in a rich jewel tone. Glamorous accents like faux fur ottomans and an oversized mirror add to the grandeur of the room.
Color doesn’t have to be bright to be effective. This soft pastel sofa adds just the right amount of pink to a cool rustic room.
This two-tone room is color-coordinating at its best. The plum sofa stands out against the olive walls, creating the perfect earthy oasis.
If you’re tight on space but don’t want to skimp on style, a tufted love seat in a pastel hue is the perfect choice. Pick up accessories in the same color family to really nail the look.
A barn wood wall is instantly elevated by gold chairs with faux fur cushions and a tufted velvet settee in a rich grape shade.
A bright couch gives a neutral room a focal point. Try adding patterned throw pillows in complementary shades to really make the piece pop.
In case it wasn’t obvious, velvet is back. This burnt orange oversized sectional steals the spotlight, so minimalist accessories — black and white prints, stark white walls and a basic coffee table — is all the space needs.
A regal purple sofa is exactly what this library called for. The mismatched armchairs and botanical art add to the space’s quirky vibe.
Do like L.A.-based designer Emily Henderson and add bright furniture to perk up the mood of a room — and don’t limit yourself to one shade. The right combination of colors can make for an inspiring space.
The colorful couch trend isn’t the only furniture style that’s having a major moment — printed sofas are back in a big way. If you pick a print, skip the throw pillows and let your sofa steal the show.
It doesn’t have to be bright to have an impact. A subtle shade of blue is a perfect complement to distressed wood floors and exposed brick walls.
Styling rules are often made to be broken, and “don’t put pink and red together” is one of them. This crimson tufted velvet sofa works beautifully against the watermelon walls.
A forest green oversized sofa anchors this open-concept space, softening the dining set’s hard lines and the floor’s geometric print.
This tufted navy sofa is the perfect addition to this white-painted room. To keep things light and airy, L.A.-based designer Emily Henderson picked accessories in the same color family to bring the outdoors inside this New York lake house.
A blue linen sofa takes pride of place under a picture of greenery that mimics the look of a window, bringing life to this lower-level room. An orange coffee table is an unexpected, but welcome, addition.
Eye-catching patterns and jewel tones were made to go together, and this sleek living room proves it. The zebra-printed stools and the emerald sofa add to the earthy nature of the space.
This tufted tuxedo sofa takes over the center of the room (and visitors’ attention) in this minimalist space thanks to its exquisite color and studded design.
When paired with a yellow Acapulco chair, a sunny sofa brings this Haussman-style apartment into the 21st century, and provides a much-needed hit of color to the all-white space.
Linen and velvet are a texture match made in design heaven. Take a cue from designer Ali Budd and use a rich royal blue sofa to enhance the look of a neutral room.
Pink and green is a fresh palette — and this room nails the color combo. To keep the creative juices flowing through the space, L.A.-based designer Emily Henderson packed it with bright shades centered around this emerald sofa.
Pair this modern pink sofa with dark navy walls for a cool contrast that will have everyone talking.
A royal blue sofa breaks up the monochrome color scheme in this black-and-white room.
A basic brown and white room doesn’t need to be boring. Add a pop of pigment that will complement your color scheme, like this room’s olive-hued couch.
This room goes back to basics, bringing three simple colors together to build an extra sleek space. The velvet camelback love seat and brass library lamps add a dose of vintage elegance.
This navy-paneled room works for so many reasons (the lacquered coffee table! the brass accessories!), but the velvet forest green tuxedo sofa is certainly the star of the show.
This bold space is not for the faint of heart, but it’s everything a living room calls for: comfort, coziness and personality.
Designer Colette van den Thillart added accessories in the same color family as her salmon sofa to tie in the standout shade.
A quintessential ’70s sofa gets a modern makeover with metallic geometric legs in this cozy living room.
If there’s a way to build a “happy space,” this bright yellow sofa might be it. Paired with soft pink throw pillows, the seating area contrasts the stark walls and white accessories perfectly.
In this study, a saturated purple hue creates a warm, enveloping sense of space, while a green sofa adds a verdant note.
