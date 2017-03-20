30 Sofas That Prove Color Is What Your Living Room Is Missing

Are you craving a dash of lemon yellow or pastel pink in your living room? A colorful couch just might be the answer. From marigold to watermelon and ruby red, sofas in every color of the rainbow can perk up your living room, and give it a much-needed dose of drama and personality.

Still not convinced? Here are 30 examples that help you stop thinking in neutrals, and start seeing your space in color.