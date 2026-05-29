Cottages

An Edwardian Lakehouse Is Reimagined With A Mix Of Unexpected Colours, Modern Furniture And Vintage Accents

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on May 29, 2026

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In 2020, designer Katherine Newman‘s longtime client bought an Edwardian farmhouse on Lake Simcoe, which is just an hour’s drive north of Toronto. As a child, the client had spent many summers at her family’s cottage, leaving her with happy, nostalgic memories of life on the lake. With a renovation, she hoped her grandchildren would spend time here and create memories like she had, bringing her family closer together.

“I’ve known this client for three decades; we’ve evolved together over the years,” says Katherine. “This lakehouse is close to family, so it’s become a sort of year-round compound where they can spend weekends and celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, and even weddings.”’

The homeowner wanted a real gathering spot that wasn’t precious. “The study is full of toys, and the kids aren’t afraid to make a mess or spill a drink,” she says. But there’s no Coastal Grandma in residence here: there’s nary a wicker chaise or white linen slipcover in sight. In Katherine’s hands, some walls are washed in peach, rose and blue while others are in nuanced shades of white, a naïf wallpaper depicts forests of colourful trees and woodland creatures, and nooks for eating and sleeping are carved into cosy corners. There are expertly layered enfilade sight lines, and both interior and exterior oculus windows look into sunlit hallways and out to garden views.

Katherine says that when her client brought her eldest grandson here, the first thing he did was touch the wallpaper in the study that depicts trees and forest animals. “I imagined what this cottage would mean to my client’s grandchildren, not just in terms of spending time with family, but how the visual impact will stay with them as they grow.”

Designer Katherine Newman.

“Because this is a 19th-century farmhouse, we were inspired by the strong use of colour typically found in North American Georgian, or Williamsburg, palettes,” says Katherine. “We relied on colour, as opposed to what you would normally associate with Muskoka cottages, which tend to look weighty and use a lot of wood.”

An enfilade leads the eye from the east vestibule all the way to the study, with its
joyful wallpaper.

The architecture for the project is by Katherine’s partner, architect Peter Cebulak, and it capitalizes on the lake views. During the three-year-long renovation (spanning the pandemic, which impacted timing), three modernist wings were added, roughly doubling the size of the house, which now has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The powder room features Moroccan tile that echoes the front entry vestibule’s peach walls

Raw mahogany clads the walls of the wine cellar; walnut posts are vegetable-dyed so they won’t spoil the wine.

Not only is the renovated house large, bright and welcoming, but it’s also an artisanal tour de force. Within the main stair hall is an impressive wine cellar featuring a wall of glazing and lighting by Apparatus Studio.

Ollie, an 8-year-old Bouvier belonging to the homeowner’s daughter, stands guard in the main stair hall. The console is a work of art by Timothée Musset.

In the kitchen, the bar is housed in a round island clad in zellige tile, each one painstakingly filed down to accommodate the curves, and custom ceramic art panels embellish the walls, picking up the recurring shades of blue and celadon.

An island clad in zellige tile serves as the bar, with generous drawers for barware and glassware.

The lower cabinets are inlaid with different woods and accented by blackened steel hardware.

In the lofty great room, a large fireplace framed in black slate runs nearly the entire width of the room and is set flush with the plaster wall.

The expansive great room features a trio of dramatic, overscale lighting fixtures, a large fireplace framed in dark stone, and elegant and eclectic furniture arranged in various groupings.

The furniture in the great room is an eclectic mix arranged in several zones for informal conversations.

The kids hang out in the study, which boasts curved seating, beanbag chairs and whimsical wallpaper. Throughout the rooms, stunning custom and vintage rugs, including several Swedish flatweaves from the 1940s and ’50s, add distinction and warmth.

A Swedish ceramic stove, striking lighting and the Brutalist-style credenza with hand-carved doors and a ceramic art panel top are unique elements in the dining room. The custom dining table is surrounded by vintage Italian leather chairs.

For the dining room, the client requested an iconic Swedish kakelugn — an 18th-century ceramic stove — which is an effective contrast to the striking modernist dining table with metallic legs and a Breccia marble top that has a shattered rock–like appearance. “I love being in the dining and great rooms,” she says. “They have spectacular views of the sunset.”

An alcove off the dining room is perfect for smaller gatherings or as a children’s table.

The principal bedroom’s custom arched headboard and chiselled oak platform bed are backed by a wall mural and flanked by walnut nightstands with brass tops. The light sculptures are by Doug Johnston and the rug is a 1950s Swedish flatweave by Rakel Carlander.

A modern oak and steel writing table, vintage chair and pretty table lamp create a work zone in the corner of the bedroom. Voile drapes filter the light while a motorized roman shade provides more privacy.

A dyed walnut floating shelf below the vanity and a tiny sconce offer pops of blue in the principal ensuite.

Oculus windows in the stairwell allow natural light to flow into a guest bedroom.

In the guesthouse, a built-in banquette off the kitchenette doubles as a workspace. The commissioned chartreuse ceramic stool is by Zélie Rouby.

The tailored roman blind, graphic rug and vibrant, Scandi-style wallpaper are defining features in this guest bedroom.

Contrasting drawer fronts play off the inset upholstery in this guest bedroom’s integrated headboard.

In the guesthouse bathroom, the open shelf below the vanity nods to the blue Moroccan tile in the shower enclosure. The vintage stool is designed by Lisa Johansson-Pape.

In the summer, her grandchildren like to play tennis, go for a swim or run free-range across the expansive lawns. “There’s a guesthouse to host in-laws, and spots for my kids to work remotely,” she adds. “This lakehouse is so warm and inviting; our family loves everything about it.”

Photographer:

Stacey Brandford

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Katherine Newman Design (architecture and interior design)

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