An Edwardian Lakehouse Is Reimagined With A Mix Of Unexpected Colours, Modern Furniture And Vintage Accents

In 2020, designer Katherine Newman‘s longtime client bought an Edwardian farmhouse on Lake Simcoe, which is just an hour’s drive north of Toronto. As a child, the client had spent many summers at her family’s cottage, leaving her with happy, nostalgic memories of life on the lake. With a renovation, she hoped her grandchildren would spend time here and create memories like she had, bringing her family closer together.

“I’ve known this client for three decades; we’ve evolved together over the years,” says Katherine. “This lakehouse is close to family, so it’s become a sort of year-round compound where they can spend weekends and celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas, and even weddings.”’

The homeowner wanted a real gathering spot that wasn’t precious. “The study is full of toys, and the kids aren’t afraid to make a mess or spill a drink,” she says. But there’s no Coastal Grandma in residence here: there’s nary a wicker chaise or white linen slipcover in sight. In Katherine’s hands, some walls are washed in peach, rose and blue while others are in nuanced shades of white, a naïf wallpaper depicts forests of colourful trees and woodland creatures, and nooks for eating and sleeping are carved into cosy corners. There are expertly layered enfilade sight lines, and both interior and exterior oculus windows look into sunlit hallways and out to garden views.

Katherine says that when her client brought her eldest grandson here, the first thing he did was touch the wallpaper in the study that depicts trees and forest animals. “I imagined what this cottage would mean to my client’s grandchildren, not just in terms of spending time with family, but how the visual impact will stay with them as they grow.”