Decorating & Design
Have You Heard Of A Pumpkin Arch? Here Are 5 Ideas For Summer Planting
Author: Wendy Jacob
Published on May 28, 2026
Prepare for summer planting with these ideas and products. Get expert tips for
growing veggie beds, discover the latest tool for turning kitchen scraps into fertilizer and learn how garden blogger Tasha Medve creates a pumpkin arch you can have by fall. Scroll down for inspiring summer planting ideas and products.
Start your seeds now and you’ll have a pumpkin arch by the fall. Victoria garden blogger
Tasha Medve’s new book, details how to create an inexpensive DIY arch from hog panels and galvanized steel posts, both available at hardware stores. “The benefits of growing pumpkins vertically include pest control and maximizing space,” says Tasha. As the pumpkins grow, the vines get stronger to support the fruit, creating a floating effect. The Purposeful Gardener,
Photographer: Lyndsey Eden
Products:
Page Street Publishing, 2026,
$39
Tasha’s Tips for Growing Pumpkins
Pumpkins can take four to five months to mature, so Tasha suggests
planting the fast-growing heirloom Moranga variety. Start seeds indoors four to six weeks before planting outside (Tasha starts in April), or sow the seeds directly into compost-rich soil in a hot, sunny location as soon as temperatures rise above 10 C at night. She typically plants five seedlings around the base of the arch on June 1.
Train growing vines over the arch, pruning often to maintain good airflow.
Photographer: Lyndsey Eden
Convert your kitchen scraps into fertilizer without unsightly worm bins or boxes. The
Urbalive In-ground Worm composter harnesses worm “waste,” or vermicast, to enrich soil and boost aeration and water retention. Feed scraps such as eggshells and coffee grounds into the inset composter so the castings are directly accessible to nurture plant roots. If you’re starting fresh, you can also order red wiggler worms from B.C.’s Pacific Composting Co.
Is this the year you go all in on a kitchen garden? Take inspiration from
a book by Toby Musgrave, the renowned garden historian and grower who’s based in Denmark. More than 50 gardens from around the world are featured, from historical potagers to community projects to rooftop urban farms. Discover practical information on topics including soil nutrition, organic techniques and how to espalier fruit trees. The Kitchen Garden,
Products:
Phaidon, 2026,
$50
Jump-start your veggie beds with one-stop shopping this spring.
Chief Mountain Harvest seeds are grown and harvested in southern Alberta and are great for Canada’s plant hardiness zones. This can features seeds from 20 heirloom vegetable and fruit varieties, including beans, tomatoes and carrots, all produced without pesticides. Plus, the non-GMO seeds can be harvested to replant next season.
Products:
$115.
Briden Solutions
Wedge
whimsical lion paw plant feet underneath planters to improve airflow and drainage. Made from Italian terracotta that will patinate over time, the feet help prevent root rot.
Products:
By Bergs Potter. $31/pack of 3.
Gardenheir