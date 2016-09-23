DIY: Ornate Door Moldings

Bifold doors come in different heights and widths, so measure your door opening before buying any doors. Mark where your knobs will go on each door — 36″ from the floor is the norm. Now, mark where your panel molding will go on the doors (mine were inset 2 1⁄2″ from all edges) with enough space in the center for the medallions. You’ll paint over these marks, but they will help you measure your moldings for the next step. Drill a hole on each door for the knob.