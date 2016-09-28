See Our Editors’ All-Time Favorite House & Home Rooms!

Over the past three decades, our team of design, features and web editors have peeked inside countless rooms from across North America. From sprawling master suites and luxury kitchens to charming dens and petite bathrooms, there’s no shortage of inspiration in the House & Home archives.

So what does it take for a space to stand out from the pack? After plenty of deliberation, our editors share their all-time favorite spaces — and what makes them so memorable. (To see the rest of our team’s top picks, be sure to pick up the November issue of H&H, on newsstands October 10, 2016.)