See Our Editors’ All-Time Favorite House & Home Rooms!
Over the past three decades, our team of design, features and web editors have peeked inside countless rooms from across North America. From sprawling master suites and luxury kitchens to charming dens and petite bathrooms, there’s no shortage of inspiration in the House & Home archives.
So what does it take for a space to stand out from the pack? After plenty of deliberation, our editors share their all-time favorite spaces — and what makes them so memorable. (To see the rest of our team’s top picks, be sure to pick up the November issue of H&H, on newsstands October 10, 2016.)
“Even a non-foodie like me got excited when I wrote about Bonnie Brooks’s kitchen. Designer Jill Kantelberg always gets rustic right: This kitchen feels authentic and welcoming. Using cremone bolt hardware — typically seen on European french doors — on the fridge panelling is sheer genius.”
— Wendy Jacob, Features Editor
“I love the graphic impact of black and white. This living room by designer Christine Ralphs carefully balances the two in perfect harmony, resulting in effortless chic.”
— Jason Kang, Design Director
“I was at textile designer Virginia Johnson’s house for this shoot, and when I saw her vintage, chintz-covered sofas I fell in love. I’m a sucker for a vintage floral, but I also like how bold a move it was to have two sofas in such vibrant pink tones. In any other scenario I might not have loved them as much, but it’s the contrast between them and the modern architecture, drywalled chimney breast and bold window frames that I really fell for.”
— Jennifer Koper, Assistant Design Editor
“I love the simple and minimal look of a modern kitchen, but still crave a touch of warmth from wood. This kitchen we featured on H&H TV has both of these qualities, plus an an idyllic pantry for storage (with extra ovens, swoon!), meaning you can showcase what you really want to on the open shelving. A big island for family and guests to gather around, with enough room for a large dining table… this is my inspiration kitchen.”
— Kristen Eppich, Food Editor
“J.Crew designer Olympia Bermann’s New York apartment has all the ingredients to my dream space: crisp white walls, incredible light, bits of color, something old and something new. I love its Parisian, slightly undone quality, no doubt influenced by Olympia’s year living in the City of Light. At only 600-square-feet, it’s a testament to how creativity can transform a small space into something extraordinary.”
— Adena Leigh, Web Editor
“This kitchen was one of the inspiration tears I had for my own kitchen makeover. I just love the way that designer Sarah Hartill has created layers with color and pattern, and yet it all looks very deliberate and curated. It’s very far from the ubiquitous white kitchen and has bags of personality, but it’s still fully functional and has great flow.”
— Alice Lawlor, Editorial Director
“There is comfort in emptiness, and to me, heritage buildings have this uniquely soothing quality to them — a genuine authenticity that speaks to our search for the ‘original home.’ I chose this room by designer Michel Beaudry because it is a contemporary sanctuary, striking the perfect balance between the demands of the owners’ urban lifestyle and the decorative virtues of ancient architecture. In this ethereal space — a 19th-century school chapel converted into a modern condo — the glorious neo-Gothic window, transparent furniture and delicate artwork create a majestic yet welcoming atmosphere conducive to contemplation and well-being.”
— Corinne Cécilia, Managing Editor, Maison & Demeure
“Designer Deb Nelson’s homes inspire me with their stark, storied seaside architecture, which Deb judiciously sets off with mid-century modern classics and rustic furniture. Hers are spaces with innate style, but there’s also a playful, almost irreverent, quality to them — perfect for cottages.
In the bright pantry of her first summer home in Chester, N.S., original cabinets set a low-key tone, then for a dash of flair, she’s added a Wishbone-style chair, blue and white linens, and a couple pieces of silver and Wedgwood Jasperware. The look is crisp, timeless and practical! Plus, in my alternative reality, I’m living at a seaside cottage year-round.”
— Katie Hayden, Managing Editor
“‘You had me at Sam Sacks!’ — that’s pretty much how I feel whenever any of Sam’s projects come across my desk. Like Sam, I love antique hunting, so I fell hard for her vintage Egyptian pantry doors. The wood detail on the island is another special touch that blends old with new. And those deep window wells? My herbs would be in heaven!”
— Emily Evans, Assistant Editor
“I love the simplicity of this bedroom. In spite of the high contrast black and white color palette, it actually feels very calming. Mixing an antique chest and classic linen bedding with a white-painted floor and contemporary lighting is fresh and inviting. The oversized artwork adds just the right punch of color and personality, and I love the depth of the rich black-painted wall (sadly, I live in an apartment owned by a landlord who is adamantly against dark paint, which means I’m even more drawn to images like this!)”
— Jen Masseau, Assistant Design Editor
“This space looks like it could be in my parents’ house — lots of antiques, a Swedish vibe and bold walls — which is probably why I love it so much. But beyond this, I absolutely adore the contrast of the artwork casually hung atop the wainscoting, and the blond wood flooring paired with the patinated Windsor bench. The rest of the house is just as spectacular — you’d never suspect that all that country charm could be found in Toronto, but miracles do happen!”
— Jessica Flower, Editorial Assistant
“Jill Kantelberg’s cottage kitchen from the May 2008 issue is unforgettable, and everything a country girl like me could ever dream of. The rustic, natural elements don’t feel heavy thanks to the large windows and soaring ceiling. Every single element in this kitchen — from the Shaker cabinets, to the stone countertop, to the island pendants — is timeless. I want to cook every single meal, for the rest of my life, in this kitchen. Most definitely #housegoals.”
— Reiko Caron, H&H TV Stylist and Producer
“This dressing room is the perfect representation of what my dream closet would look like. Displaying clothes on a rolling rack adds color, texture and personality to the space while the trifold mirror and weathered rug makes this closet feel glam!”
— Sabina Sohail, Junior Web Editor
“The minimalist aesthetic of John Baker and Juli Daoust-Baker’s principal bathroom is right up my alley, but it’s the memories it evokes that make this space my favorite room. The custom hinoki-cypress tub looks just like the ones I enjoyed in Japan’s indoor onsens. A simple stool and bath bowl complete the effect.”
— Reiko Milley, Associate Editor
“I love warm, comfortable spaces. This elegant living room has a refined rural style and soft palette that creates an intimate and inviting atmosphere. With an eye-catching fireplace and plenty of seating for family and friends to come together, it presents itself as the true hub of the home.”
— Amanda Tucci, Editorial Assistant
“I helped out with the shoot of Andrea Armstrong’s family home last summer, and it’s my favorite house to date. The dining room is a great example of how to fill negative space; the statement sunburst pendant and bright jewel toned drapes are striking and leave a lasting impression.”
— Emily Flenniken, Design Intern
