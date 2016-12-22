Inside House & Home Editors’ Dreamy Bedrooms

The best bedrooms are more than serene, ready-for-sleep retreats; they’re places where personal style reigns supreme. After all, bedrooms are private spaces that offer the chance to experiment with whatever furnishings, art pieces and accents speak to you — and that’s an opportunity H&H’s editors would never pass up!

Peek inside the unique bedrooms of editors past and present, and get inspired to customize your own end-of-day hideaway. And don’t miss our look into the editors’ covetable kitchens and spa-like bathrooms, too.

Sally Armstrong’s Master Suite Senior editor Sally Armstrong is known for her restrained, elegant take on interior design. In her own principal bedroom, she opted for a quiet, grey-based color palette, and added subtle rose accents for a sophisticated touch of color. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: House & Home April 2016 Products: Bed design, Atelier Kastelic Buffey; floating bedside tables, bed fabrication, Cando Woodworking; headboard fabric by Seemakrish, drapery fabric by Laura Lienhard Textiles, Y&Co; drapery sewing (throughout), Wesley Seto Design; pink vessel (in side table), Pimlico Design Gallery. Designer: Sally Armstrong Custom millwork, modern art and clean-lined furnishings lend the suite an elevated, yet peaceful feel. “For my husband and I, ‘luxury’ means having a little breathing room,” Sally shares. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: House & Home April 2016 Products: Artwork, pouf, vase, Avenue Road; windows (throughout) by Pro Tec, Torp. Designer: Sally Armstrong Stacey Smithers’ Guest Bedroom A lover of pattern, senior design editor Stacey Smithers hung a swath of pretty fabric from Zoffany in her home’s guest bedroom to create a DIY canopy. “I love the hand-painted appearance of this botanical fabric,” Stacey says. “I think it’s perennially beautiful.” Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home July 2016 Products: Chambalon fabric by Zoffany, Télio; sheets, white pillowcases, West Elm; rug, Dash & Albert. Designer: Stacey Smithers “I like that this project gives big impact with little time commitment,” says Stacey. To create the canopy, she simply anchored an adjustable curtain rod and brackets (with supportive screws and wall plugs) to her ceiling. Then, she threaded through a bolt of ironed fabric. “The standard bolt is 54 inches wide, so you don’t even need to trim the fabric if you’re using it with a double or queen bed,” she adds. Photographer: Angus Fergusson Source: House & Home July 2016 Products: Curtain rods, hooks, duvet cover, bed frame, Ikea; finials, Bed Bath & Beyond; mattress, Casper. Designer: Stacey Smithers Joel Bray’s Condo Bedroom Though senior design editor Joel Bray has since moved on to renovating a Victorian home, his city condo — appointed in his signature traditional-meets-contemporary style — was a reader favorite. In his bedroom, layers of blue created a fresh, yet soothing look. Photographer: Virginia Macdonald Source: House & Home November 2014 Products: Bed slipcover, Tonic Living; striped pillow shams, bedding, Au Lit Fine Linens; floor lamp, Ikea; door wallpaper, Nlxl. Designer: Joel Bray Lynda Reeves’ Guest Bedroom House & Home founder and publisher Lynda Reeves gave her home’s guest bedroom an affordable makeover for a popular segment of House & Home TV. Handsome accents, hotel-quality linens, covetable art and dashes of mustard are all hallmarks of her timeless style. “I love looking in this room now,” Lynda says. Photographer: Jason Stickley Source: House & Home TV Products: Lamp, duvet cover and shams, throw pillows, HomeSense; fence post caps (used as bookends), Beauti-Tone Designer Series Latex Paint in matte finish, Slate (6J3-6), Home Hardware. Designer: Lynda Reeves Kai Ethier’s Principal Bedroom Design editor Kai Ethier’s love of mixing unconventional colors and patterns is evident in her third-floor principal bedroom. “My husband is an artist, so he doesn’t have a color phobia,” she explains. “When I told him I wanted to paint the room pink he didn’t blink an eye!” See more of the space on House & Home TV. Photographer: Jason Stickley Source: House & Home TV Products: Skylight, Velux; wall color, Setting Plaster (231), Farrow & Ball; bed, bedding, pillows, cushion covers, Ikea; throw, Zara Home; sconces, Zig Zag; rug, Ecarpet Gallery; millwork, David O’Sullivan, O’Sullivan Millwork. Designer: Kai Ethier Jennifer Koper’s Condo Bedroom

When assistant design editor Jennifer Koper moved into her condo, she knew quite a few changes were on the agenda for the principal bedroom. House & Home TV documented her makeover where — true to form — she embraced rich color and layers of pretty accessories. Photographer: Jason Stickley Source: House & Home TV Products: Wall colour, Bewitched (CSP-450), Benjamin Moore; nightstand, Move Line Liquidations; throw pillows, Cut From A Fine Cloth; grey shams, duvet cover, pink throw, West Elm; quilt, Au Lit Fine Linens; picture frame, clock, gold catchall, CB2. Designer: Jennifer Koper Sarah Hartill’s Principal Bedroom Designer and former H&H editor Sarah Hartill’s bedroom has a fittingly eclectic, welcoming vibe. A custom-made ceiling fixture from Montreal designers Lambert & Fils adds a little modern flair. “The shades can be turned up or down, so we can adjust the lighting level,” Sarah explains. Photographer: Michael Graydon Source: House & Home February 2014 Products: Ceiling light fixture, Lambert & Fils; drape fabric, sewing, Tonic Living; drape hardware, Alhambra Hardware; bedding, Au Lit Fine Linens; vase, Bacon Basketware; rug, Ecarpet Gallery; art photograph by Sarah Hartill. Designer: Sarah Hartill A master of smart design, Sarah opted for a wall-to-wall closet in lieu of freestanding chests of drawers to make the most of the room’s footprint. “Wardrobes make more efficient use of space,” she explains. Photographer: Michael Graydon Source: House & Home February 2014 Products: Pax storage units, Ikea. Designer: Sarah Hartill Michael Penney’s Principal Bedroom H&H alum Michael Penney’s shop Penney & Co. is known for its charming vintage offerings, so it makes sense that his home would be appointed with a range of character-filled pieces. “I gave our nightstands a make-under with a coat of taupe paint and hardware that’s more classic than the glam pulls I’d used in our previous apartment,” the DIY aficionado says. Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home June 2011 Products: Wallpaper, Orangerie (BP 2517), Farrow & Ball; bed frame, lamp base, Ikea; hardware, Lee Valley. Designer: Michael Penney Michael Penney’s Guest Bedroom “I think twin beds are more versatile in a guest room than a queen size,” Michael says of his inviting guest space. “The wicker trunks, just $70 each, provide a place to store extra bedding and for guests to set their luggage.” Photographer: Donna Griffith Source: House & Home June 2011 Products: Wall colour, Custard (MSL068), Martha Stewart Living; pillow shams, Urban Outfitters; rug, Dash & Albert; quilts, trunks, Ikea. Designer: Michael Penney Cameron MacNeil’s Principal Bedroom Designer Cameron MacNeil, H&H’s former advice guru, went with a blue-based color scheme throughout the second floor of his Toronto home, including his bright and welcoming principal bedroom. “The light, cool tones make the house feel more spacious,” he explains. Photographer: Alex Lukey Source: House & Home June 2016 Products: Pendant, Quasi Modo; pillowcases, sheets, Au Lit; pulls, Lee Valley; headboard upholstering, Re-wrap; blue photographs, Rita Godlevskis. Designer: Cameron MacNeil