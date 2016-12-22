Inside House & Home Editors’ Dreamy Bedrooms
The best bedrooms are more than serene, ready-for-sleep retreats; they’re places where personal style reigns supreme. After all, bedrooms are private spaces that offer the chance to experiment with whatever furnishings, art pieces and accents speak to you — and that’s an opportunity H&H’s editors would never pass up!
Peek inside the unique bedrooms of editors past and present, and get inspired to customize your own end-of-day hideaway. And don’t miss our look into the editors’ covetable kitchens and spa-like bathrooms, too.
Sally Armstrong’s Master Suite
Senior editor Sally Armstrong is known for her restrained, elegant take on interior design. In her own principal bedroom, she opted for a quiet, grey-based color palette, and added subtle rose accents for a sophisticated touch of color.
Custom millwork, modern art and clean-lined furnishings lend the suite an elevated, yet peaceful feel. “For my husband and I, ‘luxury’ means having a little breathing room,” Sally shares.
Stacey Smithers’ Guest Bedroom
A lover of pattern, senior design editor Stacey Smithers hung a swath of pretty fabric from Zoffany in her home’s guest bedroom to create a DIY canopy. “I love the hand-painted appearance of this botanical fabric,” Stacey says. “I think it’s perennially beautiful.”
“I like that this project gives big impact with little time commitment,” says Stacey. To create the canopy, she simply anchored an adjustable curtain rod and brackets (with supportive screws and wall plugs) to her ceiling. Then, she threaded through a bolt of ironed fabric. “The standard bolt is 54 inches wide, so you don’t even need to trim the fabric if you’re using it with a double or queen bed,” she adds.
Joel Bray’s Condo Bedroom
Though senior design editor Joel Bray has since moved on to renovating a Victorian home, his city condo — appointed in his signature traditional-meets-contemporary style — was a reader favorite. In his bedroom, layers of blue created a fresh, yet soothing look.
Lynda Reeves’ Guest Bedroom
House & Home founder and publisher Lynda Reeves gave her home’s guest bedroom an affordable makeover for a popular segment of House & Home TV. Handsome accents, hotel-quality linens, covetable art and dashes of mustard are all hallmarks of her timeless style. “I love looking in this room now,” Lynda says.
Kai Ethier’s Principal Bedroom
Design editor Kai Ethier’s love of mixing unconventional colors and patterns is evident in her third-floor principal bedroom. “My husband is an artist, so he doesn’t have a color phobia,” she explains. “When I told him I wanted to paint the room pink he didn’t blink an eye!” See more of the space on House & Home TV.
Jennifer Koper’s Condo Bedroom
When assistant design editor Jennifer Koper moved into her condo, she knew quite a few changes were on the agenda for the principal bedroom. House & Home TV documented her makeover where — true to form — she embraced rich color and layers of pretty accessories.
Sarah Hartill’s Principal Bedroom
Designer and former H&H editor Sarah Hartill’s bedroom has a fittingly eclectic, welcoming vibe. A custom-made ceiling fixture from Montreal designers Lambert & Fils adds a little modern flair. “The shades can be turned up or down, so we can adjust the lighting level,” Sarah explains.
A master of smart design, Sarah opted for a wall-to-wall closet in lieu of freestanding chests of drawers to make the most of the room’s footprint. “Wardrobes make more efficient use of space,” she explains.
Michael Penney’s Principal Bedroom
H&H alum Michael Penney’s shop Penney & Co. is known for its charming vintage offerings, so it makes sense that his home would be appointed with a range of character-filled pieces. “I gave our nightstands a make-under with a coat of taupe paint and hardware that’s more classic than the glam pulls I’d used in our previous apartment,” the DIY aficionado says.
Michael Penney’s Guest Bedroom
“I think twin beds are more versatile in a guest room than a queen size,” Michael says of his inviting guest space. “The wicker trunks, just $70 each, provide a place to store extra bedding and for guests to set their luggage.”
Cameron MacNeil’s Principal Bedroom
Designer Cameron MacNeil, H&H’s former advice guru, went with a blue-based color scheme throughout the second floor of his Toronto home, including his bright and welcoming principal bedroom. “The light, cool tones make the house feel more spacious,” he explains.
