EXCLUSIVE: Peek Inside The Property Brothers’ First Book
With four successful TV shows and close to 300 renovations under their tool belts, Drew and Jonathan Scott know what people want when it comes to their homes. We caught up with the famous siblings to get an exclusive look inside their first book, Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect Home. Here are 30 clever tips we picked up along the way.
Bathrooms top many people’s renovation wishlists, but even small spaces can add up quickly. If you’re planning a bathroom overhaul, or even a little fix-up project, Drew and Jonathan recommend the following things:
1. Choose materials that require no maintenance and mimic natural stone
2. Sometimes a total gut job may make sense
3. Don’t remove the only bathtub in the house
4. Standard sizes (tubs, sinks etc.) cut back on custom costs
5. If you’re replacing a sink, you might as well do the countertops too
Painting is one of the easier things the Property Brothers recommend people try tackling themselves to cut costs. Here are their tips:
6. Use a canvas drop cloth, not plastic
7. Remove all plate covers, grills, and curtains first
8. Don’t paint over hinges
9. Use only new, lint-free rollers
10. Painter’s tape is your best friend
Drew and Jonathan both agree that there are no hard-and-fast rules for deciding which original features of a home to keep and which should go. Because every space is different, here are some things Drew and Jonathan keep in mind:
11. Balance old pieces with new
12. Heritage homes can require historical society approval
13. Crisp white paint on trim and molding can refresh a room, but don’t be afraid to embrace natural wood too
14. You can’t overdo quality
15. Don’t build highly-specific rooms that can’t easily be changed
Making a good first impression is something the Property Brothers do well both on screen and in their designs. Here are some tips they recommend when you’re just getting started on a project:
16. Don’t overlook the importance of storage solutions
17. Never be afraid to call in the pros (there are interior designers for all budgets)
18. Take time to really think about how you’ll use a space
19. Make it your own
20. You can’t go wrong with neutrals, but add some colour too
If there’s one thing Drew and Jonathan know, it’s how to create a backyard fit for a king, or queen. These are some of the things they consider:
21. Think about creating space for outdoor food prep
22. Grills come in small sizes too
23. Outdoor spaces shouldn’t be an after-thought
24. Affordable ready-made fire pits are available at big box stores
25. Build a fence that will last
In their own Las Vegas backyard, the brothers went all out creating a fun and functional haven. No matter how big or small your backyard is, these are a few things they always keep in mind:
26. Outdoor spaces adds square footage to your home’s footprint
27. Sliders and double doors provide true indoor-outdoor living
28. Large windows let you to admire the outdoors even when it’s too cold to lounge outside
29. Swimming pools are personal choices, they don’t necessarily add resale value
30. Balance green space and patio areas
-
David Poston