EXCLUSIVE: Peek Inside The Property Brothers’ First Book

Bathrooms top many people’s renovation wishlists, but even small spaces can add up quickly. If you’re planning a bathroom overhaul, or even a little fix-up project, Drew and Jonathan recommend the following things:

1. Choose materials that require no maintenance and mimic natural stone

2. Sometimes a total gut job may make sense

3. Don’t remove the only bathtub in the house

4. Standard sizes (tubs, sinks etc.) cut back on custom costs

5. If you’re replacing a sink, you might as well do the countertops too