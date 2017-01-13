40 Fireplaces To Warm Up Your Home This Winter
A beautiful fireplace not only gives a warm feeling to a room — its architectural style sets the tone for the rest of the space. These examples run the gamut from rustic fieldstone chimneys, to polished Georgian mantels and minimal fireboxes set in monolithic stone slabs. Whatever the design, their presence invites visitors to draw a little bit closer and linger a little bit longer over a cup of tea.
An ornately carved Old English pine mantel (originally from an 18th-century home) and wood sign gives the country home of interior designer Scott Yetman a rustic charm. He found the wood Sans Souci sign (meaning “without a care”) at an antique store.
An impressive custom limestone fireplace flanked by doors suits the wine country farmhouse theme of the 2011 Princess Margaret Showhome, designed by Lynda Reeves. Artwork by Daniel Schneider and simple candlesticks keep the focus on the carved detail.
A chalet’s fieldstone fireplace merges tech with tradition. A reclaimed wood mantel topped by pine cones and greenery softens the effect of the TV screen.
A monolithic, black Cambrian stone fireplace with a supersize firebox lends visual weight to the living area in this Toronto home, but doesn’t feel oppressive, thanks to its placement between the soaring windows and a door leading to a courtyard.
Cladding the chimney breast completely in large limestone tiles is a clean, contemporary treatment for a fireplace. The stone’s natural striations are warm, visually engaging, and soothing.
Fluted details and a carved sunburst frieze on the mantel of the 1920s neo-Georgian home make the fireplace super formal, so it requires minimal embellishment. A moody, mottled marble surround and elaborate metal fire screen are artful additions.
A double-sided fireplace allows glimpses of light to shine through from the living room to the foyer of this 2014 Princess Margaret Showhome. A giant sunburst mirror and sconces add drama and warmth to the room, and balance the mantel’s simple profile.
A white-painted mantel pops against the glazed peacock-blue walls in designer Colette van den Thillart’s London home. The mantel is decorated with artworks by famed British artists and poets, while the black metal surround below is embellished with a beaded border.
The photogenic Chester, Nova Scotia, home of designer Deb Nelson is a Georgian Revival beauty, so it’s no surprise she kept the living room’s original mantel. Deb accented the mantel with nautical references, and a sculptural whale vertebrae (right, on hearth) — one of her most cherished finds.
In the Snowy Creek, British Columbia, weekend home of hockey player Trevor Linden, the existing fireplace was updated with unconventional unglazed porcelain tile. The breast was kept free of a mantel, so the texture remains the focal point.
For the truly bold, take a page from the Bloomsbury group and color-block a fireplace with gutsy jewel tones. Murky blue walls, a coral mantel and a black chimney breast feel rich, and there is no denying the impact of the lushly layered artwork in front of the hearth (handy in summer when an empty, out-of-use fireplace can look sad).
This room by Brian Gluckstein is a master class on symmetry, which adds a calm balance to a room. Not only is the fireplace framed by matching sconces and art easels, the windows and armchairs are a mirror reflection of each other.
In this screened porch, a stone fireplace extends the season into late fall and early spring, and the classic material complements the cedar shake detailing to establish a traditional vibe. The height helps draw the eye up and makes the ceiling seem loftier in comparison.
A two-sided fireplace in this Mont Tremblant chalet doubles the warmth in the principal bedroom and ensuite bath. The stark design is offset by vibrant artwork.
In designer Sloan Mauran’s living room, a black wall melds into the carved Irish limestone fireplace surround, giving this focal point more presence.
In a Québec cabin, the fireplace takes center stage in the living space. Made of striking green and grey bamboo verde stone, it brings the greenery of the idyllic cottage setting inside.
In this heritage Cape Cod getaway, the rustic wooden fireplace was left exposed to show off its natural beauty. A black and white picture hung above echoes the architectural features found in the room, providing a modern contrast.
At the same property, a clean white sofa contrasts the weathered exposed brick fireplace and wood-panelled walls. The painting on the mantle is of the dunes at nearby Provincetown.
A mirrored fireplace surround, with its psychedelic pink stone trim, feels right at home in this funky ’60s-vibe sitting room. The contemporary, variegated stone of the mantel resembles a sculpture.
In the dining room, an unexpected pop of lilac tiles framed by a luxe gold-leaf surround makes this fireplace a glamorous focal point, amplified by floral wallpaper and jewel-like sconces.
Even when the fireplace isn’t in use, it’s still worth styling. Here, textile designer Virginia Johnson opted to put lanterns in her white fireplace, contrasting the flowery chintz sofas. The candles can easily be lit to give the room a glow.
Concrete might sound like an unusual choice when choosing a fireplace surround, but designer Vi Jull loved the casual feel and color of the material. It tempers the pink accents strewn throughout the space, too.
The fireplace in designer James Davies’ principal bedroom has a Victorian-esque marbled stone surround and classic decorative touches. On cold days, the divan would be an especially cozy spot to read and lounge.
This cottage’s original wood burning fireplace, with its off center pipe stack, is set directly opposite the view of the lake, providing a warm respite on cloudy days.
The natural stone surround of the fireplace in the great room of a Muskoka, Ontario, cottage brings some of the local landscape to the room. The charcoal color is repeated on the chairs opposite the fireplace.
The tones of the stone floor are brought up the wall onto the fireplace surround — but to keep it from skewing too rustic, sophisticated herringbone tile on the back of the fireplace offers a sense of refinement.
The owners of Toronto’s Mjölk, a homewares shop dedicated to all things well-crafted and modern, are known for their pared-back aesthetic. So naturally, their cottage shares the same simple-yet-curated look. In order to salvage the old fireplace, they plastered and painted the damaged stones — a cost-effective solution which also looks great.
On the screened-in porch, a towering fireplace commands attention. It’s the perfect place for cozy evening fires and s’mores without the worry of mosquitos.
The handsome fireplace in designer Jill Kantelberg’s living room is centered on the striking feature wall. The wall appears as a flat unified front, but behind the charcoal-stained, white-oak panelling is a plethora of hidden storage.
A floating fireplace catches the eye and bridges the open flow design between this dining room and living room.
A basalt fireplace surround flows seamlessly into a dark-painted fireside perch and creates a focal point in the otherwise pale room. A lively red rug balances out the palette.
Symmetrical alcoves frame this traditional fireplace and mantel. The white palette and light wood flooring keep the room a bright and airy, while the cowhide rug warms it up during cooler months.
In the dining room of this colonial Connecticut home, black walls above the fireplace and around the room keep the fireplace from looking like a dark hole in the otherwise light space. Plus, it creates a dramatic cocoon for dinner parties.
In this sky-high Toronto condo, the fireplace was a welcome bonus. A cozy seating area nestled around the fireplace is a natural place for conversation that embraces the views of the city beyond.
A sculptural fireplace brings architectural depth to a cabin on the west coast, thanks to its massive slab surround and simple black trim. Even the logs are geometrically minded, stacked in a pyramid.
Glossy grey walls make the similarly-hued grey marble surround melt into the millwork, creating an uninterrupted wall of architectural interest.
This fireplace went through 20 mock-ups with different pairings of tiles until one felt right. It was worth it though — the floor-to-ceiling mosaic surround is stunning and a showpiece in the home.
The chalky white finish of the walls draws attention to the architectural details of the room, especially around the fireplace. The tableau of white ceramic vases grouped in the painted fireplace creates a quiet moment while letting the bold furniture and art take center stage.
In designer Montana Burnett’s family cottage, the whole aesthetic has a breezy tropical feel inspired by family vacations in St. Barts. The pale fireplace stone is buff Arizona limestone, which Martha and her mother chose to match the subdued palette of the place.
A Victorian fireplace in the home of H&H design editor Stacey Smithers is loaded with charm, thanks to the carved stone mantel, intricate metalwork grate and deep marble hearth. The playful pompom garland that Stacey dresses it up with during the holidays doesn’t hurt either!
