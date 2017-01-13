40 Fireplaces To Warm Up Your Home This Winter

A beautiful fireplace not only gives a warm feeling to a room — its architectural style sets the tone for the rest of the space. These examples run the gamut from rustic fieldstone chimneys, to polished Georgian mantels and minimal fireboxes set in monolithic stone slabs. Whatever the design, their presence invites visitors to draw a little bit closer and linger a little bit longer over a cup of tea.