Get Inspired By These English-style Gardens

Lush greenery, climbing ivy, gravel pathways and wrought-iron gates are just some of our favourite English-style garden features. Achieve this classic look in your own backyard, and get inspired by these fabulous spaces from the pages of H&H. From perfectly manicured hedges to colourful flowerbeds, these serene retreats prove that formal English-style gardens never go out of style, and translate to just about anywhere in the world.

Scroll down and get ready to turn your backyard into an English escape.