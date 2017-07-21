H&H’s Summer Reading List: 14 Of Our Favorite Design Books
Now that summer is in full swing, it’s time to kick back and relax — whether you’re on a patio in the city or a dock at the cottage. But it’s also the the perfect time of year to brush up on your design expertise and get inspired for your next home makeover project. Here’s our recommended reading list for those sun-soaked days in the sun.
There’s perhaps no better spot to relax and unwind than the south of France — so why not bring that charming je-ne-sais-quoi home to enjoy year-round? Perfect French Country, as the name suggests, is for fans of all things Provençale.
Designer James T. Farmer III is about as Southern as they come. A Georgian through and through, he has a soft spot for graceful antebellum homes full of charm. His book, A Place to Call Home, chronicles some of his past projects — easygoing interiors with personal flourishes and comfortable furnishings.
As the title aptly describes, Modern Living: New Country, is all about rustic and far-flung homes updated with contemporary amenities and styling. The homes masterfully blend new and old so that country mouse and city mouse can both feel at home.
Creative Living Country focuses on the homes of the United Kingdom’s creative class, far from the bustle of the big city. As expected, the homes of the artists, designers, architects and other makers are as free-spirited and colorful as their owners.
If you enjoy gardening and arranging bouquets, or if you just enjoy gazing upon gorgeous photos of lush centrepieces, then this book is for you. Erin Benzakine, author of Cut Flower Garden, owner of the famous Floret Flower Farm, and champion of the farm-to-centerpiece movement, shares her inspiring arrangements in this lush book.
Palm Springs designer Christopher Kennedy invites us into his fantastically retro world full of the glitz and glamor of the ’50s and ’60s. Making Midcentury Modern, as the title suggests, is all about how Christopher has managed to style his favorite vintage finds in new and exciting ways.
Is there anything more dreamy than a rugged home with a cozy and welcoming interior? For fans of dreamy homes filled to the brim with assorted tchotchkes and dramatic details, pick up a copy of New Romance.
If you’re a fan of restoring heritage properties or antiques, then you’re probably already familiar with TVs Andy and Candis Meredith. The couple has a long history of updating and restoring old homes and share their projects and learned wisdom in their first book, Old Home Love.
If you’re someone who dreams about returning to the camps of your childhood, but can’t face an outhouse ever again, then take solace in Rustic Modern. It’s dedicated to country homes that embrace nature yet are polished and refined with the luxuries of city life.
Though author and YouTube star Melissa Maker writes in the introduction of Clean My Space, “a book about cleaning the house isn’t exactly beach reading,” for some, it’s just the ticket. Her book is all about smart cleaning — getting the best results in the least amount of time using eco-friendly ingredients.
What’s old can be new again. Upgrade makes the case for refurbishing, revitalizing and rethinking existing homes and materials to create something entirely new. Prepare to be amazed by some striking renovations.
Anyone who has lived in a small home knows that every square foot counts. Small Homes Grand Living presents a collection of homes that utilize every inch of space through clever design hacks and thoughtful details. It’s especially useful if you’re downsizing or living in an urban condo.
Truth be told, the comfiest and most welcoming homes always have something a little undone about them. Maybe it’s a faded rug or a chipped water jug. Wabi-Sabi Welcome embraces and celebrates those imperfections in our homes and supplements stylish interior shots with a few easy family-style recipes. It’s the perfect summer read!
