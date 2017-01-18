Hilary Swank’s Paris Apartment Has Style For Days!

If you imagine what a Hollywood actress’s Paris apartment would look like, you’d probably picture something like Hilary Swank’s Left Bank flat: Haussmann-style with soaring ceilings, herringbone floors, soft light and a certain je ne sais quoi. Designed by Axel Huynh, creative director of the 150-year-old French furniture company Henryot & Cie, the space is decorated with a collection of custom furniture from the brand. Think: geometric lines, moody jewel-tones and rich velvets that enhance the apartment’s beautiful architecture. Go inside the stunning space to see for yourself!