Hilary Swank’s Paris Apartment Has Style For Days!
If you imagine what a Hollywood actress’s Paris apartment would look like, you’d probably picture something like Hilary Swank’s Left Bank flat: Haussmann-style with soaring ceilings, herringbone floors, soft light and a certain je ne sais quoi. Designed by Axel Huynh, creative director of the 150-year-old French furniture company Henryot & Cie, the space is decorated with a collection of custom furniture from the brand. Think: geometric lines, moody jewel-tones and rich velvets that enhance the apartment’s beautiful architecture. Go inside the stunning space to see for yourself!
The line of custom furniture is inspired by ’60s graphic designer Saul Bass, who was known for his use of monochrome tones mixed with bright colors.
Retro daybeds flank the modular coffee table in the living room. Blue velvet curtains balance the daybed’s sapphire hue against the apartment’s crisp white envelope.
A sculptural matte black light hovers over the daybed with pride of place.
A marble-top desk carves out office space in one corner of the living room.
A testament to Hilary’s love for the ocean, a teal blue wall that mimics the color of the sea commands attention in the dining room.
In an otherwise black-and-white corner, a ruby red velvet sofa glistens next to an exquisitely detailed marble fireplace.
The bedroom’s predominantly white palette lets the eye rest. The headboard is modelled after Henryot & Cie’s designs for the Ritz Hotel in Paris.
The newly renovated bathroom is lined entirely in Carrara marble.
