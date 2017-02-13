Inside Jillian Harris’s Charming Vancouver Pied-à-Terre

Love It or List It Vancouver host and new mom Jillian Harris proves designing a home that’s stylish, functional and baby-proof is possible — even with a predominantly white palette. The former Bachelorette recently decorated her Vancouver apartment, which is where she stays while filming the show, and her main priority was creating a space that was functional for her son Leo. “We got rid of the knickknacks, clutter, and hard edges. We replaced them with lots of soft corners and then added some pops of color and softer finishes,” she told Wayfair.

Click through to see how the reality TV star created a home with a clean and fresh look that’s perfect for her young family.

An oversized white couch is Jillian’s go-to lounging spot in the living room, where colorful throw pillows add a pop of cheer to the pale palette. A bright, patterned rug adds a stylish touch underfoot while white drapes keep things bright and airy. Nothing says comfort in the living room quite like a tufted ottoman. Jillian topped it with a simple tray holding thin coffee table books, fresh flowers and gilded accessories. The living room opens to the sweet, also white, kitchen where a wood island adds warmth. Along with being a great prep station, the island doubles as a casual eating space. A pretty pink piece of abstract art turns this vignette into a design moment at the base of the stairs. The set of drawers offers additional storage while breaking up the space between the kitchen and living area. Jillian had to work around a sloped ceiling in the small bedroom, but designed the space so it actually provides a cozy and welcoming feel. Just look at how comfortable her dog, Nacho, looks at the foot of the bed! A lovely little headboard defines the space below the sloped ceiling, while matching nightstands with stately lamps create height. A black and white pillow keeps the pink and white palette from feeling too sweet. Jillian made use of a nook in the room by installing a floating built-in desk. For her son Leo’s nursery, Jillian ensured there was plenty of color to go around. “Now that I’m watching him grow and develop, I understand the importance of decorating with color. That’s why I wanted to add pops of brightness to the Vancouver nursery for him, and I absolutely love the way it turned out!” she says. Printed wallpaper with tiny black hearts creates a playful backdrop to one of Jillian’s favorite pieces in the home: a plush reading chair with spindle legs. Striped white and yellow drapes make a bold, yet cheery statement in the nursery.