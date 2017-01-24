Inside Jane Fonda’s Glamorous $13M Beverly Hills Mansion

Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda listed her Beverly Hills home and it’s truly a contemporary masterpiece. Located on a 36,000-square-foot lot in the coveted Trousdale Estates, the $12.995 million mansion boasts four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a glass elevator and stunning views that overlook the ocean. The setting alone feels resort-like with multiple patios, plus a meditation garden with a fountain.

Oh, and the home also features sustainable amenities like a solar-heated pool, eco-friendly ventless fireplaces, thermal glass, double-glazed UV windows with motorized room-darkening shades, and bamboo floors.

Click through to see why we’re so in love with this home, plus watch Jane reflect on living there in the video below!

Video credit: Jane Fonda – Carla Ridge 90210 from Carlo Alberto Orecchia on Vimeo.