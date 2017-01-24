Inside Jane Fonda’s Glamorous $13M Beverly Hills Mansion
Two-time Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda listed her Beverly Hills home and it’s truly a contemporary masterpiece. Located on a 36,000-square-foot lot in the coveted Trousdale Estates, the $12.995 million mansion boasts four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a glass elevator and stunning views that overlook the ocean. The setting alone feels resort-like with multiple patios, plus a meditation garden with a fountain.
Oh, and the home also features sustainable amenities like a solar-heated pool, eco-friendly ventless fireplaces, thermal glass, double-glazed UV windows with motorized room-darkening shades, and bamboo floors.
Click through to see why we’re so in love with this home, plus watch Jane reflect on living there in the video below!
Video credit: Jane Fonda – Carla Ridge 90210 from Carlo Alberto Orecchia on Vimeo.
The 7,100-square-foot home is a showpiece among tall trees and the crisp California sky.
A large, arresting piece of art grabs your attention in the foyer.
A glass elevator leads to the main level of the house.
As does the staircase with glass railing, keeping the space cohesive and open.
An open-concept living and dining room encompasses part of the main floor. Interesting pieces of abstract art are found throughout the home, adding color to the neutral palette. A large Fortuny light brings global edge.
A small stairway acts as a divider between the two rooms.
A stone-clad fireplace on the left adds a cozy touch to the living area while expansive windows let the California sun shine in.
A well-lit hall leads to the kitchen, which was the selling point for Jane when she first saw the house back in 2012.
Floor-to-ceiling windows create an inviting and open atmosphere in the sprawling chef’s kitchen which features verde quartz countertops, a center island and breakfast bar.
The adjacent family room is stylish yet warm with plenty of light and access to a terrace perched over the backyard.
A well-stocked bar opens up to the media room which is undoubtedly the hub for entertaining.
Pot-lights brighten the media room, which features a large TV flanked by bookshelves, and ample seating for all of Jane’s guests.
Indoor plants act as a divider between the media room and Jane’s partner Richard Perry’s recording studio.
The master bedroom has a tranquil feel, and comes complete with its own private sitting area.
Crisp white bedding creates an inviting place to catch some shut-eye.
A large bathtub clad in mosaic tiles is serious #tubgoals.
Pretty flowers create a moment in the corner.
This office is where Jane does most of her writing. She loves its small size and gorgeous outdoor view.
A well-equipped gym is an obvious must for Jane, who is known for being in great shape.
Here, a rooftop patio overlooks the pool and backyard.
The property has the perfect — and most romantic — spot to watch the California sunset.
A pergola covers a seating area, providing shade by the pool for those extremely hot, sunny California days.
An expansive backyard with several seating areas is begging for a Hollywood pool party.
Here’s a look at the view from the pool. Can we move in already?
There’s also an elevated garden on the side of the house.
