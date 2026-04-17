Decorating & Design
Inside A Designer’s Cool Japandi-Inspired Kitchen
Author: Talia Hart
Published on April 17, 2026
Anne-Marie Buemann, managing partner of
Danish OEO Studio, gives us a glimpse into her Japandi-inspired kitchen in Copenhagen designed in collaboration with Garde Hvalsøe. “Neither Japanese nor Danish design is flashy or opulent — it’s more grounded. In my kitchen, you could say that form follows function; every detail has been carefully considered,” says Anne-Marie. Scroll down for our Q&A with the Danish designer!
Anne-Marie Buemann
House & Home: What’s your studio’s design ethos?
Anne-Marie Buemann: We call our design philosophy “Compelling Minimalism,” and our approach is rooted in Danish values and design heritage infused with the spirit of Japan.
H&H: We love the Japandi vibe in your kitchen! What elements of Danish and Japanese design came together to bring home the look?
AMB: The kitchen is designed by my Danish studio, OEO Studio, and we’ve worked with clients in Japan since 2011, so Japanese design is a natural part of our DNA now. Both cultures have an almost humble and more austere approach to design. Neither Japanese nor Danish design is flashy or opulent — it’s more grounded. In my kitchen, you could say that form follows function; every detail has been carefully considered.
H&H: We’re seeing a lot more exposed joinery in kitchen cabinets. How did you land on this design choice?
AMB: In my home, the kitchen stands out as a crafted piece of furniture in the heart of the house and occupies a prime position with views to the open sky and Copenhagen harbour. The Lykke kitchen model by my OEO partner, Thomas Lykke, marries the virtues of premium and classic craftsmanship with a fresh approach and contemporary style, so it was an easy choice for my home. The metal plinth creates the illusion of a floating unit, while the more solid appearance of the wooden structure is balanced by a sense of lightness. I like the combination of materials — wood, metal and stone, which are contrasted by the red tile as a warm backdrop.
Photographer:
Michael Rygaard
Designer:
Danish OEO Studio in collaboration with Garde Hvalsøe