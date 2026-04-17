Inside A Designer’s Cool Japandi-Inspired Kitchen

H&H: We love the Japandi vibe in your kitchen! What elements of Danish and Japanese design came together to bring home the look?

AMB: The kitchen is designed by my Danish studio, OEO Studio, and we’ve worked with clients in Japan since 2011, so Japanese design is a natural part of our DNA now. Both cultures have an almost humble and more austere approach to design. Neither Japanese nor Danish design is flashy or opulent — it’s more grounded. In my kitchen, you could say that form follows function; every detail has been carefully considered.