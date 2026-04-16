Decorating & Design

Step It Up! 10 Great Rooms with Ladders

Published on April 16, 2026

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Ladders have long been embraced by designers as a classic design element. Beyond their practicality—reaching high cabinets and out-of-reach areas—they’ve also become a striking design feature with a touch of nostalgia. From kitchens and libraries to living rooms and cabins, we’re looking back at some of our favourite rooms that step it up with ladders.

In this English-inspired kitchen by Emily Wunder, a locally made sliding library ladder is anchored by a handsome brass rail to access high cabinets.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Emily Wunder

In Designer Linda Lam’s Vancouver loft bedroom, a white ladder leads to the roof hatch.

Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Designer: Linda Lam

In this curvy kitchen, an elegant custom-built library ladder wraps around the millwork that was installed to to the ceiling. When not in use, the ladder hangs on the wall like a piece of art in an out-of-the-way spot.

Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Beth Lowenfeld

“I suggested the ladder because Beth and I are both really short! It’s beautiful and practical for reaching high shelves,” says Tommy Smythe of this elegant Toronto kitchen designed by his firm, TOM Design Collective.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective

The sleeping loft in this Scandinavian-inspired A-Frame cabin is accessed by way of a wood ladder that seamlessly blends into the space.

Photographer: Brooke Stephenson
Designer: Nancy Lemay

“We wanted to maximize storage and utilize the 10-foot ceiling height,” says designer Cindy Bleeks. “Typically, you lose an entire wall of cabinets once you add an island to a galley kitchen, but, here, a sliding ladder provides access to a bank of high cupboards while still allowing for flow around the island.” The ladder has a resting spot by the basement stairs; the sleek black hardware provides a smooth glide.

In this Vancouver Island duplex, a rolling library ladder leads to a rooftop lookout.

Photographer: James Jones
Designer: Christi Rivard & Kyla Bidgood

In this bold home, an antique, velvet-wrapped library ladder by Maison Jansen is from Colette van den Thillart’s personal collection, pictured here with Lynda Reeves.

Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Colette van den Thillart

To drive home the authentic heritage look in this kitchen, designer Sara Wood chose hardworking elements including a distressed wood library ladder.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Sara Wood

“The pantry color makes the archway pop,” says designer Kassandra Arbour of this English-style kitchen. “It’s such a fun look to see that beautiful ladder and the tiled floor.”

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: hannan Hunter and Kassandra Arbour

In this kids’ homework and hangout space designed by Ali Budd, a rolling library ladder adds a playful element to the bold room.

Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd

In chef Lesley Stowe’s sophisticated kitchen, oversized platters and baskets are stored in the upper cabinets and accessed by a library ladder.

Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Kate Zeidler

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