Decorating & Design
Step It Up! 10 Great Rooms with Ladders
Published on April 16, 2026
Ladders have long been embraced by
designers as a classic design element. Beyond their practicality—reaching high cabinets and out-of-reach areas—they’ve also become a striking design feature with a touch of nostalgia. From kitchens and libraries to living rooms and cabins, we’re looking back at some of our favourite rooms that step it up with ladders.
In this English-inspired kitchen by Emily Wunder, a locally made sliding
library ladder is anchored by a handsome brass rail to access high cabinets.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Emily Wunder
In Designer Linda Lam’s Vancouver loft bedroom, a white ladder leads to the roof hatch.
Photographer: Tracey Ayton
Designer: Linda Lam
In this curvy kitchen, an elegant custom-built library ladder wraps around the millwork that was installed to to the ceiling. When not in use, the ladder hangs on the wall like a piece of art in an out-of-the-way spot.
Photographer: Niamh Barry
Designer: Beth Lowenfeld
“I suggested the ladder because Beth and I are both really short! It’s beautiful and practical for reaching high shelves,” says Tommy Smythe of this elegant
Toronto kitchen designed by his firm, TOM Design Collective.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Collective
The sleeping loft in this Scandinavian-inspired
A-Frame cabin is accessed by way of a wood ladder that seamlessly blends into the space.
Photographer: Brooke Stephenson
Designer: Nancy Lemay
“We wanted to maximize storage and utilize the 10-foot ceiling height,” says designer Cindy Bleeks. “Typically, you lose an entire wall of cabinets once you add an island to a galley kitchen, but, here, a sliding ladder provides access to a bank of high cupboards while still allowing for flow around the island.” The ladder has a resting spot by the basement stairs; the sleek black hardware provides a smooth glide.
In this
Vancouver Island duplex, a rolling library ladder leads to a rooftop lookout.
Photographer: James Jones
Designer: Christi Rivard & Kyla Bidgood
In this
bold home, an antique, velvet-wrapped library ladder by Maison Jansen is from Colette van den Thillart’s personal collection, pictured here with Lynda Reeves.
Photographer: Virginia Macdonald
Designer: Colette van den Thillart
To drive home the authentic heritage look in this kitchen, designer Sara Wood chose hardworking elements including a distressed wood library ladder.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Sara Wood
“The pantry color makes the archway pop,” says designer Kassandra Arbour of this English-style
kitchen. “It’s such a fun look to see that beautiful ladder and the tiled floor.”
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: hannan Hunter and Kassandra Arbour
In this kids’ homework and hangout space designed by Ali Budd, a rolling library ladder adds a playful element to the bold room.
Photographer: Alex Lukey
Designer: Ali Budd
In chef Lesley Stowe’s sophisticated kitchen, oversized platters and baskets are stored in the upper cabinets and accessed by a library ladder.
Photographer: Stacey Brandford
Designer: Kate Zeidler