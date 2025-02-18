Discover The New Luxury Boutique Hotel In Elora

Canadian jewelry designer Kat Florence has recently opened the Kat Florence Hotel in Elora, Ont. Originally built in 1849, Kat thoughtfully restored the historic hotel with the help of Martin Simmons Sweers Architects, Centrix Homes and Thirteen Design Studio. The new eponymous hotel has only four luxury suites and a private cottage, making it the perfect luxurious getaway for weekend stays, special occasions and taking in the scenic village. Each suite comes equipped with luxury bespoke finishes by local Ontario craftspeople, as well as a full kitchen, dining room, living room and balcony.

To celebrate the opening and bring more people to the small town of Elora, Kat has created The Icons Series, pairing great Canadian chefs with big name performers. The event kicked off in January at the nearby Elora Mill with chef Ron McKinlay of Canoe Restaurant, and award-winning musician Jann Arden. Keep strolling for information about upcoming events in February and March, and to take a peek inside the beautiful boutique hotel!