Discover The New Luxury Boutique Hotel In Elora

Author: Alexandra Whyte

Published on February 18, 2025

Canadian jewelry designer Kat Florence has recently opened the Kat Florence Hotel in Elora, Ont. Originally built in 1849, Kat thoughtfully restored the historic hotel with the help of Martin Simmons Sweers Architects, Centrix Homes and Thirteen Design Studio. The new eponymous hotel has only four luxury suites and a private cottage, making it the perfect luxurious getaway for weekend stays, special occasions and taking in the scenic village. Each suite comes equipped with luxury bespoke finishes by local Ontario craftspeople, as well as a full kitchen, dining room, living room and balcony.

To celebrate the opening and bring more people to the small town of Elora, Kat has created The Icons Series, pairing great Canadian chefs with big name performers. The event kicked off in January at the nearby Elora Mill with chef Ron McKinlay of Canoe Restaurant, and award-winning musician Jann Arden. Keep strolling for information about upcoming events in February and March, and to take a peek inside the beautiful boutique hotel!

Each suite at the hotel has a full kitchen complete with a Miele wall oven and induction cooktop, full-size refrigerator and beverage fridge. The sophisticated panel-ready appliances and matching cabinets are topped with dark stone that carries up the backsplash into the stone walls. The wood-clad ceilings amp up the historic charm of the hotel.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

The rooms also have dining banquettes with plenty of space to sit and enjoy a meal or morning coffee. Each suite has a spacious balcony that overlooks one of the town’s picturesque streets.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

The bedroom in each of the suite’s feature a king bed topped with Au Lit Fine Linens.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

The bedrooms also have a chic dressing area with a spacious closet, multiple mirrors and armchairs to make unpacking and packing seamless.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

Throughout the space, curved doorframes and thick wood doors with detailed carvings allow for privacy and tranquility.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

A curbless shower with zellige wall tile adds a luxurious spa-like feel to the bathroom.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

In the living room, luxe furnishings face the Samsung Frame TV and fireplace. The space is filled with touches by local artisans including Homestead Woodworks and Chervin.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

Room rates at the Kat Florence Hotel start at $980 per night.

Photographer: Jacklyn Barber

To celebrate the opening of her new hotel, Kat created the Icons Series to bring more people to Elora. The event is hosted at The Granary at the Elora Mill, just 100 metres from the Kat Florence Hotel.

To kick off the first event in January, Kat (left) took to the stage to introduce chef Ron McKinlay (right) from Canoe to the 200 gathered attendees. The five-course chef’s tasting menu was infused with the Canoe ethos to elevate Canadian ingredients.

Photographer: George Pimental

A highlight of Ron’s menu for the evening was an onion soup with parmesan custard, caramelized onion and laurel oil served inside of a hollowed out onion.

Photographer: George Pimental

Another delicious dish was the Surf & Turf. It included a perfectly cooked bacon-wrapped filet topped with a skewer of Atlantic lobster, kohlrabi and mushrooms on a cedar branch, served alongside a burnt carrot.

Photographer: George Pimental

After dinner, legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden performed for 90 minutes. She interspersed her award-winning music with lighthearted stories from her life and covers of beloved songs from her new album Mixtape.

There will be a second Icons Series dinner on February 21, where Canadian band Broken Social Scene will perform following a dinner by the chef and owner of Alo, Patrick Kriss. A third dinner will take place on March 14th, with a yet-to-be-announced lineup. Icons Series tickets for February and March are available now starting at $495 per ticket.

Photographer: George Pimental

