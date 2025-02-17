Decorating & Design The Biggest Decorating Trends To Watch For This Year Author: Emma Reddington Published on February 17, 2025 Print This Every year, we predict the biggest decorating trends for the year ahead. See what’s hot for 2025! 1. Velvet Laid-back luxury still reigns supreme, so it’s no surprise that velvet, the most sumptuous and alluring of all the fabrics, is showing up everywhere. A classic chair wrapped in soft, touchable silk velvet or warm, cosy mohair velvet will surely find a place in your home. Whether you opt for latte decorating (think wall-to-wall coffee shades) or something more vibrant, a little bit of velvet brings luxe, luminous sheen. Products: Velvet bench in Rodin Fabric in Cocoa by Athena Calderone. Crate & Barrel Products: Gwyneth Light Blue Velvet swivel chair in Logan Fabric in Iceberg by Goop. CB2 Products: Juneau Velvet bar cabinet in Green. Anthropologie 2. The Return of the Library Libraries are making a comeback as the desire to unplug grows. Wall-to-wall bookshelves don’t need a dedicated room; they can bring warmth and grandeur to dining rooms, kitchens and even hallways. Fill your stacks with the books you’ve stored in boxes, or head off to your local reseller — you never know what kind of inspiration you might find. Photographer: Cissy Williams Designer: Cissy Williams and Stephen Thomas A blank wall adjacent to a bathroom gets stocked with books in this project by Barlow & Barlow. Photographer: Jonathan Bond Designer: Barlow & Barlow 3. Prints on Everything The trend toward “more is more” continues. Expect to see patterns and prints typically reserved for fabrics and wallpaper make the jump to unexpected places including tubs, furniture and lamps. From fanciful fern motifs to Art Nouveau–inspired creeping florals, these bold pieces offer the perfect hit of eye candy. Photographer: Pompi Gutnisky Products: Nippona II tub. Konqrit Products: Lulu Judarn floor lamp in Dark Green. Anthropologie Products: Daniella buffet in Navy. Anthropologie Products: Fern Forest 1-Drawer nightstand. Williams Sonoma 4. Plaster Renaissance After years of clean, gallery-white walls, we’re leaning in to traditional materials like plaster to produce a one-of-a kind finish. In 2025, you’ll see plaster-covered walls, ceilings and objects in contemporary shapes like orbs, and furniture and accents with plaster finishes. It’s a welcome return of the art form and a celebration of traditional craftsmanship. Photographer: Genevieve Lutkin Designer: Hollie Bowden Products: Selina console in Plaster White by Porta Romana. South Hill Home Photographer: Elizabeth Carababas Products: Tera table lamp in Deep Green Lime Plaster by Ceramicah. Mararamiro 5. Unexpected Red This year, every room needs an unexpected hit of red. A touch of the bold primary hue can grab your attention and throw a bit of imbalance into a perfect room, making it more dynamic and less contrived. Flip through some old interior design books and you’ll see that designers have been doing this intuitively for years. Photographer: Emily Marshall Designer: Architecture by Mel. Architect/Room design by Palmer & Stone Red touches energize this bedroom by Redmond Aldrich, seen in the sconces, pillow trim, bed linens and bench upholstery fabric. Photographer: Laura Resen, Otto Designer: Redmond Aldrich 6. The ‘It’ Chair Every few years, there’s a chair that ends up in every designer’s cart. In 2025, we predict it will be the Razorblade, with its distinct, scalloped back. Designed in the 1960s by Danish designer Henning Kjærnulf for Nyrup Møbelfabrik, this chair has baroque and mid-century influences, making it perfect for both trad and modern schemes. Products: Razorblade dining chair in Oak by Henning Kjærnulf. 1stDibs 7. The New Plate Well Though plate walls aren’t new — you’ve likely spotted them in a Danish castle or your granny’s house — what is new is the way designers are committing to the look, with plates in large numbers displayed in a random pattern or perfectly lined up. Install a grouping over a fireplace in a Euro-style room or scatter them above a banquette in a modern kitchen; either way, the hits of colour and pattern offer plenty of visual interest. Photographer: Mariela Medina 8. Wireless World The wireless revolution began in the 1990s, but it’s only recently that major high-tech advances have made their way home. The new lifestyle screen by LG can move with you from room to room. Bring it to your home gym for a workout routine and then roll it into the family room for a night of gaming. Products: StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch screen with 3hr Battery. LG In the kitchen, counters aren’t just for chopping vegetables. The Smart Kitchen cooktop has an embedded, touch-sensitive screen for controlling the elements. Products: Smart Kitchen No.8 cooktop. Porcelanosa 9. Asymmetrical Rugs Why be square or rectangular when you can be wavy, sinuous or angular? This year, the irregular or unshaped rug will be the piece to elevate a room. Often swirling in both colour and shape, these statement pieces pair beautifully with softer architectural details such as archways and rounded corners. They also mirror the flowing, curvaceous forms popular in furniture right now. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Erica Gelman Products: Norr Mälarstrand 03 rug. Nordic Knots Products: Natsu rug in Green-blue by Denis Guidone for Ligne Roset. Home Société 10. Western Revival From Beyoncé’s country-inspired album Cowboy Carter to Pharrell Williams’ Fall-winter 2024 men’s collection for Louis Vuitton, cowboycore defined 2024. This year, those western themes will trickle into our homes in the form of rustic wood panelling, homespun quilts, hand-tooled leather accessories and ranchinspired furniture. Buckle in and saddle up! Photographer: Alexander James Designer: Hám Interiors A Dutch door, brick floor and display of cast-iron pans adds Western charm at this ranch house in Ojai, Calif., belonging to designers Nathan Turner and Eric Hughes. Photographer: Roger Davies, Otto Designer: Nathan Turner and Eric Hughes Products: Designer passage set in Silicon Bronze Medium on Brown Tapestry Leather by Rocky Mountain Hardware. Upper Canada Specialty Hardware Products: Chief Joseph throw pillow in Aqua, Pendleton