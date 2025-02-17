The Biggest Decorating Trends To Watch For This Year

7. The New Plate Well

Though plate walls aren’t new — you’ve likely spotted them in a Danish castle or your granny’s house — what is new is the way designers are committing to the look, with plates in large numbers displayed in a random pattern or perfectly lined up. Install a grouping over a fireplace in a Euro-style room or scatter them above a banquette in a modern kitchen; either way, the hits of colour and pattern offer plenty of visual interest.