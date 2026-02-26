Before & After

A Tired Kitchen Gets A Playful Makeover To Suit Two Owners Who Have Different Styles

Author: Chelsea Dolan

Published on February 26, 2026

She wanted light oak for their Toronto kitchen; he wanted dark wood. Luckily, there was one thing they both agreed on: they wanted to bring in elements of their Muskoka lakehouse. “The goal was to emulate that cottage feeling in their city home,” says designer Erica Gelman, who was hired for the reno. Her plan of action? To introduce wood into the kitchen to make the space warm and cosy, then punctuate it with edgy accents to align with the urban postal code.

To satisfy the dual requests for light and dark woods, Erica developed a two-tone palette: the uppers and island would be finished in light oak, and the lower perimeter cabinets in a black veneer. Both would have a visible, organic texture that would nod to the lakehouse. Overall, the designer loves how the finished space feels contemporary, zen and dramatic all at once. “You can’t put a label on the look,” she says. “It’s layered, elevated and cosy, and it perfectly captures the people who live here.”

Scroll down to see how Erica turned the tired kitchen into the heart of their home!

Create Cohesion by Camouflaging Appliances

The fridge and freezer are built in to the floor-to-ceiling cabinets on the oven wall for a seamless look. “We wanted everything to be clean and hidden,” says Erica. “Having a big stainless steel box in here would have completely rerouted our direction.”

Make a Statement with Custom Finishes

To add city edge, Erica created a showstopping stone treatment on the vent hood using stripes of Cristallo Silver quartzite (also used on the full-height backsplash and island waterfall accent) and Nero Assoluto granite (also used for the main island counter). “The fabricator cut each stripe and laid out the pattern as he worked,” says the designer.

She chose each surface for both longevity and aesthetics. “Quartzite doesn’t have the same character as a natural stone like marble, but it’s more durable. My clients like to cook and have three kids, so we chose something hard-wearing.

Opt for Closed Storage

Tall white oak cabinets flanking the range wall keep the contemporary look intact. On one end is a kitted-out coffee bar hidden behind cabinet doors and, on the other, an appliance garage keeps tools tucked away. “When the doors are closed, you have a perfectly balanced kitchen and, when they’re open, you have great functionality,” says Erica.

Because the owners are avid cooks, they needed the kitchen to be just as functional as it was beautiful. To that end, Erica designed a large island with a microwave and beverage fridge, plus loads of customized storage. Every square inch was tailored to her clients’ needs. A home was assigned for everything, from their favourite serving pieces to gadgets they only pull out once or twice a year.

Layer in Texture

Equally practical for a busy family is the bright breakfast nook, which has a serene vibe to balance the boldness of the kitchen. Erica custom-designed the table and a banquette with a channelled back in soft, neutral tones, and added chairs with textured seat backs. Sheer roman blinds almost melt into the white wall, and the unique plaster chandelier looks as though it’s floating. “The lighting feels demure here, which is nice when there’s so much happening in the kitchen,” says Erica.

Photographer:

Valerie Wilcox

Source:

Kitchens & Baths

Designer:

Erica Gelman

