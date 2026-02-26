A Tired Kitchen Gets A Playful Makeover To Suit Two Owners Who Have Different Styles

She wanted light oak for their Toronto kitchen; he wanted dark wood. Luckily, there was one thing they both agreed on: they wanted to bring in elements of their Muskoka lakehouse. “The goal was to emulate that cottage feeling in their city home,” says designer Erica Gelman, who was hired for the reno. Her plan of action? To introduce wood into the kitchen to make the space warm and cosy, then punctuate it with edgy accents to align with the urban postal code.

To satisfy the dual requests for light and dark woods, Erica developed a two-tone palette: the uppers and island would be finished in light oak, and the lower perimeter cabinets in a black veneer. Both would have a visible, organic texture that would nod to the lakehouse. Overall, the designer loves how the finished space feels contemporary, zen and dramatic all at once. “You can’t put a label on the look,” she says. “It’s layered, elevated and cosy, and it perfectly captures the people who live here.”

