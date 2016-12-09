Our Favorite Made-In-Canada Stocking Stuffers — All $25 Or Less!

After we posted our Ultimate House & Home Holiday Gift Guide, a few readers wrote in to say they wished we’d featured more Canadian-made items. Rest assured, even though we distribute H&H across North America, we couldn’t be prouder of our heritage. And it’s no tall order to find Canadian-made gifts we love; the tough part is narrowing it down!

Here are just a few of our favorite finds from homegrown designers, brands and artisans. Bonus: The items are all $25 or less, so they’re perfect for hostess gifting, Secret Santa exchanges and stuffing stockings.