Is This What Drake’s New Mansion Is Going To Look Like?
Since Drake teased a birds-eye view of the progress of his Bridle Path mansion on Instagram, his fans have been anxiously awaiting the reveal. The architect and designer behind the project is Ferris Rafauli, and we couldn’t help but take a look at the established Canadian designer’s past work — which, by the way, is so Aubrey! Think: handsome interiors with over-the-top design features and extravagant palace-like façades. In other words, #housegoals.
Click through to see some of his lavish work — plus, get an idea of what Drizzy’s finished home might look like!
This stately exterior by Ferris calls to mind the Palace of Versailles.
Known for his attention to detail, Ferris really knows how to make windows look special.
Imagine having an outdoor party in this gem of a backyard where a large fountain pool takes center stage.
While the palette is kept primarily grey, large-scale design features like the geometric floor and concrete walls offer interest. Sight lines to the lavish dining room provide a nice view.
A well-lit hallway leads to a black door, which intrigues the eye against the neutral palette.
A giant, two-tiered chandelier graces over this grand living room where extremely tall ceilings offer a luxurious feel.
In this sophisticated sitting room, built-ins are accented with floral metallic wallpaper which adds to the upscale feel.
Regal gilded accents on the island make this kitchen look like it’s fit for royalty.
Cozy hits of brown and beige create an inviting ambiance in this living space. Built-ins with glass shelves flank both sides of the fireplace.
A rich, Calacatta marble backsplash adds an instant hit of luxury in this kitchen, while a black stove with brass details is a handsome addition.
Black marble clads both the two-sided fireplace and archway here, adding a decidedly masculine feel to the room.
Magnificent molding brings opulence to this master bedroom.
More minimalist than many of Ferris’s spaces, this pared-back office lets sculptural details shine.
A tinted glass chandelier radiates in this spa-like bathroom.
Let’s just take a minute to swoon over this bathroom setup, with a freestanding tub placed under a round window that’s tucked in the center of a mirror.
Pretty pastel hues look rich thanks to sumptuous textiles.
A rectangular soaker tub with a brass faucet? Yes, please!
Taupe tones bring a luxe, layered look to this bedroom.
