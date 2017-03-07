Is This What Drake’s New Mansion Is Going To Look Like?

Since Drake teased a birds-eye view of the progress of his Bridle Path mansion on Instagram, his fans have been anxiously awaiting the reveal. The architect and designer behind the project is Ferris Rafauli, and we couldn’t help but take a look at the established Canadian designer’s past work — which, by the way, is so Aubrey! Think: handsome interiors with over-the-top design features and extravagant palace-like façades. In other words, #housegoals.

Click through to see some of his lavish work — plus, get an idea of what Drizzy’s finished home might look like!