Spring Forward With These Bright & Airy Rooms
Interiors director Meg Crossley shares fresh ideas to get you excited for spring decorating.
With daylight savings time approaching, I have spring decorating on the mind. Here are some favorite warm weather rooms, which are lovely any time of year, but seem particularly appropriate to suit our inevitable spring mind-shift.
This home office feels perfectly suited to early spring. The pale wood floors, chairs and storage keep the small room light and airy. Interior windows means you can fling them open even before the weather catches up.
The light streaming through this bedroom’s beautiful arched window is enough to remind anyone that dark winter days are coming to an end. Peeling back area rugs is a great idea in spring — the hardwood floors feel so cool underfoot. And when the floors are as beautiful as in this bedroom, you want to see more of them.
White walls, white trim, white floors and white ceilings all contribute to a fresh spring look. But this hallway has even more spring oomph because of the lovely nature-inspired wallpaper. The colors of the paper perfectly reflect the palette seen out the windows.
Think about how light contributes to your seasonal decorating. The weighty black armoire and floor candlesticks add some gravitas to the this dining room in any season. When paired with a subtle eggshell sheen on the painted furniture, light has an opportunity to reflect and bounce around, making the darker pieces more dynamic.
Choosing to paint something a primary color is always a bold move, but with spring light and verdant views out the windows, this sunny yellow bench makes perfect sense.
Rely on sunlight to do the heavy lifting in spring interiors. By styling this bathroom with undressed windows and a simple collection of bottles on the ledge, the light streaming in highlights the decorating choices. The tile, shiplap walls and curve of the tub are all made more interesting when bathed in light.
Spring means it’s time to break out your collections. Tables that may have been a little empty during the winter are a great place to put all your stuff on display and mix in as much greenery as you can. If you don’t have enough tchotchkes, luckily spring is the prime time to visit yard sales and antique markets.
An all-white kitchen is fresh any time of year, but spring is the perfect time to add in the subtle warm tones. Burlap isn’t for the garden only, and wrapping this dining table in burlap and linens seems like a great idea to welcome the warmer weather.
When supplemented with natural woods and linen, the black walls in this dining room feel bright. Of course, being able to throw open doors and enjoy the green outside only adds to this sophisticated palette.
A very neutral sofa and ottoman are freshened up with vibrant patterned cushions in a mix of colors and patterns. They perfectly compliment the wall of art and bring a vibrancy to this room that is lovely all year round, but especially in the spring.