A Newly Built House In Muskoka Is The Ultimate Gathering Place

It was quite a Mother’s Day gift. Lisa and Paul Cummings began building their new 8,000-square-foot cottage on Muskoka’s Lake Joseph in 2021, which culminated in a surprise reveal for Lisa last May. “Lisa thought it was a routine check, but we were working around the clock with different delivery teams to take it from post-construction cleaning to completing the final touches with linens, art, accessories and rugs,” says designer Brittaney Elgner. “On reveal day, all three adult children were here with wine and a charcuterie board: the whole family was assembled to see the finished house together.”

The family’s previous cottage was also in the Muskoka area, but it only had three bedrooms — it couldn’t accommodate visiting family and friends. The couple hired Alex Foreshew, who took on the architecture, Hummingbird Hill Homes completed the build, and Brittaney was hired to design the interiors. Brittaney had previously worked with Lisa and Paul on their Oakville, Ont., home and had a clear understanding of her clients’ needs.

A typical weekend starts with a grilled lunch enjoyed outside, followed by a pickleball match and water sports like paddleboarding, then family dinner and cards or board games in the Muskoka room. “You never know who’s going to pop by, which is wonderful, but we’re always together as a family,” says Lisa. “I love that we have this great dining table and, regardless of how many people are here, we all seem to fit around it.”