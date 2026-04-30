Cottages

A Newly Built House In Muskoka Is The Ultimate Gathering Place

Author: Wendy Jacob

Published on April 30, 2026

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It was quite a Mother’s Day gift. Lisa and Paul Cummings began building their new 8,000-square-foot cottage on Muskoka’s Lake Joseph in 2021, which culminated in a surprise reveal for Lisa last May. “Lisa thought it was a routine check, but we were working around the clock with different delivery teams to take it from post-construction cleaning to completing the final touches with linens, art, accessories and rugs,” says designer Brittaney Elgner. “On reveal day, all three adult children were here with wine and a charcuterie board: the whole family was assembled to see the finished house together.”

The family’s previous cottage was also in the Muskoka area, but it only had three bedrooms — it couldn’t accommodate visiting family and friends. The couple hired Alex Foreshew, who took on the architecture, Hummingbird Hill Homes completed the build, and Brittaney was hired to design the interiors. Brittaney had previously worked with Lisa and Paul on their Oakville, Ont., home and had a clear understanding of her clients’ needs.

A typical weekend starts with a grilled lunch enjoyed outside, followed by a pickleball match and water sports like paddleboarding, then family dinner and cards or board games in the Muskoka room. “You never know who’s going to pop by, which is wonderful, but we’re always together as a family,” says Lisa. “I love that we have this great dining table and, regardless of how many people are here, we all seem to fit around it.”

Homeowners Lisa and Paul Cummings in the living room.

“This house was built for spending time with their children now and in the future, as their family grows,” says Brittaney. The two-level house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus there’s a sports court, sports pavilion and two-storey boathouse with accommodation for more guests. “The family plays basketball and tennis — they’re very active, and being together is important to them,” says Brittaney. The couple’s daughter Emily is 28 and recently became engaged, while their son, Ethan, is 26 and the youngest, Ella, is 22.

Photographer: Catherine Schnarr

The fieldstone fireplace with a honed limestone surround anchors the family room while expansive windows optimize the lake and forest views.

The large communal areas lean in to classic cottage fare, including fieldstone for the fireplaces, wood panelling on the walls and other natural materials that will age gracefully over time. “The property is so lush,” says Brittaney. “Every window looks out to forest or lake views, so we took inspiration from the hues of the landscape when refining the interior palette.”

The dining table accommodates 14; a custom white oak wine storage system houses Paul’s extensive collection.

European oak on the ceiling, white oak cabinets and wood panelling create warmth throughout the cottage. Brittaney layered in textures such as wovens, bouclé, velvet, linen, wool, faux shearling and leather to add dimension and cosiness in every room.

A dramatic Arabescato marble vanity sets off the leathered black sink and unlacquered brass faucet in this powder room.

Each bathroom has its own distinct style, whether that means a quaint, cottagey vanity in a neutral taupe with a bobbin-framed mirror above, or the sleek principal ensuite, where a sculptural stand alone tub is elevated and framed by a woodsy backdrop.

The expansive kitchen features natural materials including a striking brass vent hood, zellige tile backsplash and a mix of woods.

In the kitchen, the panel-ready fridge-freezer is flanked by two pantry cupboards. A double gas range incorporates a grill and warming cabinet.

Lisa and Paul’s three children cook a lot and the family entertains constantly, so splurge-worthy features like double gas ovens ease hosting duties.

A breakfast bar with open shelving above makes it easy for guests to grab a bite to eat.

Paul has generous, custom-built white oak wine storage for his collection, plus a classic bar, complete with an antique mirror and a brass footrail.

In the Muskoka room, a scenic tapestry print fabric in a wood-panelled niche is a charming focal point.

“We don’t see this very often, but Lisa was also adamant about not having a TV in the Muskoka room,” says Brittaney. “The cottage is more about taking a pause and enjoying your surroundings.”

The foyer leading to the mudroom features a reclaimed brick floor in a herringbone pattern. Matching consoles flank the door.

Deep mink walls and a grid of bird prints are natural notes in this compact study.

The rec room’s barstools have brown velvet seats and contrasting creamy bouclé backs. An eye-catching chair and moody art add visual weight.

Low-profile chaises longues for reading and relaxing don’t detract from the lake views in the serene principal bedroom.

In the principal bathroom, a low platform conceals plumbing and gives the tub more presence.

Expanses of honed Silver Shadow marble, complete with integrated benches, define the principal ensuite’s double shower.

This guest bedroom is ideal for kids; sconces allow for bedtime reading and ottomans with built-in storage stash toys.

A bobbin-framed mirror brings playful cottage style to this guest bathroom.

A pathway links the cottage’s stone terrace to the two-storey boathouse, which includes more guest quarters.

Photographer:

Niamh Barry

Source:

House & Home

Designer:

Foreshew Design Associates (architecture)/Brittaney Elgner, Olly + Em (design)

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