Decorating & Design
Can Colour Be a Neutral? These Rooms Prove It Can
Author: Talia Hart
Published on April 30, 2026
You don’t have to rely on beige or white to create a serene space. Colour can feel just as calming and grounding when thoughtfully selected, gently enveloping a room. From soft pinks and yellows to muted blues and greens in bedrooms, bathrooms,
laundry rooms — and even living areas — these rooms prove colour can work just like a neutral.
Hazy peach limewashed walls in
Bronte by Bauwerk Colours are the perfect backdrop for this charming principal ensuite by designer and homeowner Elizabeth Macfarlane.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
Elizabeth’s dressing room is awash in the same pinky-peach hue.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
Farrow & Ball’s
Skylight is a serene backdrop in this principal bedroom designed by TOM Design Collective.
Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Studio
This charming laundry room boasts creamy yellow beadboard panelling and fetching terracotta- and pink-hued floor tile.
Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane
Butter yellow walls create a serene palette in this bedroom by designer Brian McCourt.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Brian McCourt
Mellow green panelled walls in designer Alana Firestone’s family den has a calming effect.“We wanted to weave in colour wherever this home allowed,” says Alana.
Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Collective Studio
In this bedroom by designer and Homeowner Orsi Panos, walls are drenched in the same pale pink hue to keep the look light in the small space.
Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Orsi Panos
White kitchens may be classic, but a soft blue can feel just as timeless—especially in an oceanside home. This boho-meets-beachy kitchen in Vancouver is proof that the right shade can work just as well as white, beige, or cream.
Photographer: Mary McNeill Knowles
Designer: Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.