Can Colour Be a Neutral? These Rooms Prove It Can

You don’t have to rely on beige or white to create a serene space. Colour can feel just as calming and grounding when thoughtfully selected, gently enveloping a room. From soft pinks and yellows to muted blues and greens in bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry rooms — and even living areas — these rooms prove colour can work just like a neutral.

Hazy peach limewashed walls in Bronte by Bauwerk Colours are the perfect backdrop for this charming principal ensuite by designer and homeowner Elizabeth Macfarlane. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane Elizabeth’s dressing room is awash in the same pinky-peach hue. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane Farrow & Ball’s Skylight is a serene backdrop in this principal bedroom designed by TOM Design Collective. Photographer: Patrick Biller Designer: TOM Design Studio This charming laundry room boasts creamy yellow beadboard panelling and fetching terracotta- and pink-hued floor tile. Photographer: Astrid Templier Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane Butter yellow walls create a serene palette in this bedroom by designer Brian McCourt. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Brian McCourt Mellow green panelled walls in designer Alana Firestone’s family den has a calming effect.“We wanted to weave in colour wherever this home allowed,” says Alana. Photographer: Lauren Miller Designer: Collective Studio In this bedroom by designer and Homeowner Orsi Panos, walls are drenched in the same pale pink hue to keep the look light in the small space. Photographer: Valerie Wilcox Designer: Orsi Panos White kitchens may be classic, but a soft blue can feel just as timeless—especially in an oceanside home. This boho-meets-beachy kitchen in Vancouver is proof that the right shade can work just as well as white, beige, or cream. Photographer: Mary McNeill Knowles Designer: Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.