Decorating & Design

Can Colour Be a Neutral? These Rooms Prove It Can

Author: Talia Hart

Published on April 30, 2026

Share on Facebook Share on X Share on Pinterest Send to a friend Copy URL
Print This

You don’t have to rely on beige or white to create a serene space. Colour can feel just as calming and grounding when thoughtfully selected, gently enveloping a room. From soft pinks and yellows to muted blues and greens in bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry rooms — and even living areas — these rooms prove colour can work just like a neutral.

Hazy peach limewashed walls in Bronte by Bauwerk Colours are the perfect backdrop for this charming principal ensuite by designer and homeowner Elizabeth Macfarlane.

Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane

Elizabeth’s dressing room is awash in the same pinky-peach hue.

Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane

Farrow & Ball’s Skylight is a serene backdrop in this principal bedroom designed by TOM Design Collective.

Photographer: Patrick Biller
Designer: TOM Design Studio

This charming laundry room boasts creamy yellow beadboard panelling and fetching terracotta- and pink-hued floor tile.

Photographer: Astrid Templier
Designer: Elizabeth Macfarlane

Butter yellow walls create a serene palette in this bedroom by designer Brian McCourt.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Brian McCourt

Mellow green panelled walls in designer Alana Firestone’s family den has a calming effect.“We wanted to weave in colour wherever this home allowed,” says Alana.

Photographer: Lauren Miller
Designer: Collective Studio

In this bedroom by designer and Homeowner Orsi Panos, walls are drenched in the same pale pink hue to keep the look light in the small space.

Photographer: Valerie Wilcox
Designer: Orsi Panos

White kitchens may be classic, but a soft blue can feel just as timeless—especially in an oceanside home. This boho-meets-beachy kitchen in Vancouver is proof that the right shade can work just as well as white, beige, or cream.

Photographer: Mary McNeill Knowles
Designer: Alana Dick, Ivory Design Co.

Up Next

7 Statement Vanities To Liven Up A Powder Room

Related Articles

A Newly Built House In Muskoka Is The Ultimate Gathering Place

7 Statement Vanities To Liven Up A Powder Room

Designer-Approved Paint Palettes for Your Kitchen or Bathroom